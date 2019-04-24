Nvidia Slips Volta NVENC Into GeForce GTX 1650 Instead Of Turing NVENC

For reasons unknown to us, Nvidia's latest GeForce GTX 1650 entry-level gaming graphics card is packing the old Volta NVENC (Nvidia encoder) instead of the latest Turing NVENC.

Credit: Nvidia

In case you're not familiar with NVENC, it's basically a proprietary encoder that's inherent to Nvidia graphics cards that allow them to execute video encoding workloads. The objective is to offload the video encoding task from the processor to free up resources. The Nvidia NVENC encoder is popular with users of streaming, capturing and encoding programs like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Wirecast, Bandicam, HandBrake or Adobe Premiere.

Starting from Kepler and continuing to Turing, each graphics card microarchitecture from Nvidia brought along its own version of the NVENC. It's common assumption that if a graphics card is based on a certain microarchitecture, it would logically feature the respective iteration of that encoder. However, the GeForce GTX 1650 seems to be the black sheep of the GeForce GTX 16-series family.



GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce GTX 1660

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Architecture (GPU)

Turing (TU117)

Turing (TU116) Turing (TU116)

CUDA Cores

896

1408

1536

Peak FP32 Compute

3 TFLOPS

5 TFLOPS

5.4 TFLOPS

Tensor Cores

N/A

N/A N/A

RT Cores

N/A

N/A N/A

Texture Units

56

88

96

Base Clock Rate

1485 MHz

1530 MHz

1500 MHz

GPU Boost Rate

1665 MHz

1785 MHz

1770 MHz

Memory Capacity

4GB GDDR5

6GB GDDR5

6GB GDDR6

Memory Bus

128-bit

192-bit

192-bit

Memory Bandwidth

128 GB/s

192 GB/s

288 GB/s

ROPs

32

48

48

L2 Cache

1MB

1.5MB

1.5MB

TDP

75W

120W

120W

Transistor Count

4.7 billion

6.6 billion

6.6 billion

Die Size

200 mm² 284 mm² 284 mm² SLI Support

No

No

No

Nvidia Encoder (NVENC)

Volta Turing Turing

According to Nvidia's official specifications, the GeForce GTX 1650 employs the Volta NVENC instead of the Turing NVENC. Nvidia's decision makes no sense at all especially when the GeForce GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti both feature the Turing NVENC. A possible explanation could be that Nvidia is trying to minimize costs to maximize the profits on the GeForce GTX 1650.

Nvidia states that the Volta NVENC's performance is right in the alley of the Pascal NVENC. However, the Turing NVENC is up to 15 percent more efficient than the Volta NVENC and also brings a few improvements to combat artifacting. It isn't a huge deal-breaker if you don't plan on using the NVENC feature on the GeForce GTX 1650. But then again, if you're paying for a next-generation graphics card, you would expect it to come with the latest features.