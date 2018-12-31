Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Launch Date, Pricing and Benchmarks Leaked
Graphics card website VideoCardZ released leaked photographs, benchmarks, availability and pricing for Nvidia's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.
Credit: VideoCardZ
The GeForce RTX 2060 is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range graphics card built around the chipmaker's Turing architecture. The graphics card supposedly uses the TU106 silicon, which is product of TSMC's 12nm FinFET manufacturing process.
VideoCardZ claims that the GeForce RTX 2060 comes equipped with 120 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units) and 48 ROPs (Render Output Units), which result in 1920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, and 30 RT cores. It's also expected to come with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface.
Credit: VideoCardZ
The GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition purportedly employs the same reference cooling solution as the other RTX 20-series models, like the GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti. The graphics card draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and provides two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a DVI-D connector for display output. As usual, there is also a USB Type-C port designed for VirtualLink.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Performance
Although the leak seemingly confirms some of the GeForce RTX 2060's technical specifications, VideoCardZ's performance numbers are more interesting. The leaked numbers purportedly come from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 Reviewer Guide, which says the upcoming mid-range graphics card should trade blows with the existing GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.
The leak also affirms that the GeForce RTX 2060 is capable of providing a decent playing experience in Battlefield V with ray tracing enabled at the 1920 x 1080 resolution. The graphics card reportedly pumps out 90 FPS with ray tracing disabled. With ray tracing on and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) off, the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers up to 65 FPS. That jumps to 88 FPS with DLSS on.
VideoCardZ got its hands on the official results for the GeForce RTX 2060 as well. The test system consists of an Intel Core i7-7900X deca-core Skylake-X processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1920 x 1080 Benchmarks
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 1080
|GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
|GeForce RTX 2060
|GeForce GTX 1070
|GeForce GTX 1060
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|65
|60
|55
|49
|38
|Battlefield 1
|153
|141
|154
|122
|101
|Battlefield V: RT Off
|113
|104
|110
|94
|72
|Battlefield V: RT Medium
|N/A
|N/A
|66
|N/A
|N/A
|Battlefield V: RT Ultra
|N/A
|N/A
|58
|N/A
|N/A
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|87
|82
|81
|73
|54
|The Division
|94
|89
|81
|74
|56
|Doom 4
|178
|168
|154
|144
|110
|Fallout 4
|133
|128
|126
|120
|104
|Far Cry 5
|102
|99
|101
|91
|71
|Ghost Recon Wildlands
|66
|61
|62
|55
|44
|Hitman 2
|88
|86
|84
|86
|72
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|99
|94
|98
|86
|63
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|123
|113
|122
|105
|98
|Rise of The Tomb Raider
|90
|82
|79
|68
|52
|Shadow of The Tomb Raider
|63
|58
|59
|48
|37
|Sniper Elite 4
|124
|115
|111
|91
|71
|Strange Brigade
|128
|115
|116
|101
|73
|VR Mark (Cyan)
|194
|180
|222
|153
|114
|Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|99
|94
|94
|78
|57
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|121
|116
|138
|98
|74
|Unigine Superposition
|83
|77
|77
|66
|48
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2560 x 1440 Benchmarks
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 1080
|GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
|GeForce RTX 2060
|GeForce GTX 1070
|GeForce GTX 1060
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|54
|52
|48
|42
|32
|Battlefield 1
|115
|105
|114
|92
|73
|Battlefield V: RT Off
|89
|78
|85
|72
|54
|Battlefield V: RT Medium
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|N/A
|N/A
|Battlefield V: RT Ultra
|N/A
|N/A
|43
|N/A
|N/A
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|59
|54
|55
|48
|35
|The Division
|68
|61
|57
|50
|38
|Doom 4
|126
|119
|108
|99
|75
|Fallout 4
|107
|101
|101
|88
|66
|Far Cry 5
|81
|75
|77
|66
|49
|Ghost Recon Wildlands
|52
|48
|48
|43
|33
|Hitman 2
|79
|77
|78
|69
|51
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|69
|63
|72
|56
|41
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|83
|77
|82
|65
|59
|Rise of The Tomb Raider
|56
|52
|50
|42
|32
|Shadow of The Tomb Raider
|41
|38
|38
|31
|23
|Sniper Elite 4
|91
|83
|81
|66
|52
|Strange Brigade
|91
|81
|83
|72
|51
|VR Mark (Cyan)
|123
|113
|140
|96
|71
|Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|74
|70
|70
|58
|43
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|84
|81
|94
|67
|50
|Unigine Superposition
|15
|16
|19
|14
|9
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Pricing and Availability
According to VideoCardZ, Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 2060 on January 7 and cards will land in stores January 15, 2019. Both the Founders Edition and custom models will cost $349 (~£274.86). The graphics card will come with either a copy of Battlefield V or Anthem.
It should ofbeen their "optional" lineup.
RTX is a niche market where most ppl wont care about it and msot just want a good card to enjoy their games as they have the past decade.
Let alone there was nothing to USE its niche rtx and even still months later it is extremely limited.
though that pricing means the 1160 is likely gonna be around 300...yikes.
Edit: looks like they went back and added BF5 with ray tracing. Still not sure I believe them.