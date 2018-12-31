Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Launch Date, Pricing and Benchmarks Leaked

by - Source: VideoCardZ
7 Comments

Graphics card website VideoCardZ released leaked photographs, benchmarks, availability and pricing for Nvidia's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

Credit: VideoCardZCredit: VideoCardZ
The GeForce RTX 2060 is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range graphics card built around the chipmaker's Turing architecture. The graphics card supposedly uses the TU106 silicon, which is product of TSMC's 12nm FinFET manufacturing process.

VideoCardZ claims that the GeForce RTX 2060 comes equipped with 120 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units) and 48 ROPs (Render Output Units), which result in 1920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, and 30 RT cores. It's also expected to come with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface.

Credit: VideoCardZCredit: VideoCardZ
The GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition purportedly employs the same reference cooling solution as the other RTX 20-series models, like the GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti. The graphics card draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and provides two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a DVI-D connector for display output. As usual, there is also a USB Type-C port designed for VirtualLink.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Performance

Although the leak seemingly confirms some of the GeForce RTX 2060's technical specifications, VideoCardZ's performance numbers are more interesting. The leaked numbers purportedly come from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 Reviewer Guide, which says the upcoming mid-range graphics card should trade blows with the existing GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

The leak also affirms that the GeForce RTX 2060 is capable of providing a decent playing experience in Battlefield V with ray tracing enabled at the 1920 x 1080 resolution. The graphics card reportedly pumps out 90 FPS with ray tracing disabled. With ray tracing on and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) off, the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers up to 65 FPS. That jumps to 88 FPS with DLSS on.

VideoCardZ got its hands on the official results for the GeForce RTX 2060 as well. The test system consists of an Intel Core i7-7900X deca-core Skylake-X processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1920 x 1080 Benchmarks

Graphics CardGeForce GTX 1080GeForce GTX 1070 TiGeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1070GeForce GTX 1060
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation6560554938
Battlefield 1153141154122101
Battlefield V: RT Off1131041109472
Battlefield V: RT Medium
N/AN/A
66N/A
N/A
Battlefield V: RT Ultra
N/A
N/A
58N/A
N/A
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided8782817354
The Division9489817456
Doom 4178168154144110
Fallout 4133128126120104
Far Cry 5102991019171
Ghost Recon Wildlands6661625544
Hitman 28886848672
Middle-earth: Shadow of War9994988663
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds12311312210598
Rise of The Tomb Raider9082796852
Shadow of The Tomb Raider6358594837
Sniper Elite 41241151119171
Strange Brigade12811511610173
VR Mark (Cyan)194180222153114
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt9994947857
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 1211161389874
Unigine Superposition8377776648

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2560 x 1440 Benchmarks

Graphics CardGeForce GTX 1080GeForce GTX 1070 TiGeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1070GeForce GTX 1060
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation5452484232
Battlefield 11151051149273
Battlefield V: RT Off8978857254
Battlefield V: RT Medium
N/A
N/A
53N/A
N/A
Battlefield V: RT Ultra
N/A
N/A
43N/A
N/A
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided5954554835
The Division6861575038
Doom 41261191089975
Fallout 41071011018866
Far Cry 58175776649
Ghost Recon Wildlands5248484333
Hitman 27977786951
Middle-earth: Shadow of War6963725641
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds8377826559
Rise of The Tomb Raider5652504232
Shadow of The Tomb Raider4138383123
Sniper Elite 49183816652
Strange Brigade9181837251
VR Mark (Cyan)1231131409671
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt7470705843
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 8481946750
Unigine Superposition151619149

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Pricing and Availability

According to VideoCardZ, Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 2060 on January 7 and cards will land in stores January 15, 2019. Both the Founders Edition and custom models will cost $349 (~£274.86). The graphics card will come with either a copy of Battlefield V or Anthem. 

Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
7 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Diabl0
    This is mad. I had many 60 series cards and always paid some 200 Euro. Now I am supposed to pay 350? No thank you nvidia.
  • hotaru251
    RTX should never of bee ntheir "mainstream" lineup.

    It should ofbeen their "optional" lineup.

    RTX is a niche market where most ppl wont care about it and msot just want a good card to enjoy their games as they have the past decade.
    Let alone there was nothing to USE its niche rtx and even still months later it is extremely limited.


    though that pricing means the 1160 is likely gonna be around 300...yikes.
  • ingtar33
    they claim 350, but we all know they'll be on sale for 400; none of their other RTX cards are selling close to MSRP
Display All 7 comments
