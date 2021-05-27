GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's Final Specs May Have Just Been Leaked

After months of build-up, we finally see a GPU-Z validation (courtesy of Matthew Smith) for Nvidia's looming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Barring any last-second surprises, the information from the validation entry should be the final specifications for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

If you haven't been following the rumor mill, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti utilizes the GA102 silicon. The submission fails to specify the exact die revision, but we expect it to come with the new silicon that has the improved Ethereum anti-mining limiter. With 80 enabled Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), the Ampere graphics card debuts with 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores and 80 RT cores. The reference clock speeds appear to be 1,365 MHz base and 1,665 MHz boost. With these specifications, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pushes out a single-precision performance of up to 34.1 TFLOPs.

For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 offer around 29.77 TFLOPs and 35.58 TFLOPs, respectively. If we look at single-precision performance figures alone, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is up to 14.5% faster than a GeForce RTX 3080. At the same time, the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is only 4.3% faster than a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which explains the close proximity between the two graphics cards in Geekbench 5.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti* GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 Architecture (GPU) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA104) CUDA Cores / SP 10,496 10,240 8,704 5,888 RT Cores 82 80 68 46 Tensor Cores 328 320 272 184 Texture Units 328 320 272 184 Base Clock Rate 1,395 MHz 1,365 MHz 1,440 MHz 1,500 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,695 MHz 1,665 MHz 1,710 MHz 1,730 MHz Memory Capacity 24GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 936 GBps 912.4 GBps 760 GBps 448 GBps ROPs 112 112 96 96 L2 Cache 6MB 6MB 5MB 4MB TDP 350W 350W 320W 220W Transistor Count 28.3 billion 28.3 billion 28.3 billion 17.4 billion Die Size 628 mm² 628 mm² 628 mm² 392 mm² MSRP $1,499 $999 - $1,099 $699 $499

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Looking at the memory system, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers up to 12GB of GDDR6X memory that adheres to a 19 Gbps memory clock. This memory operates across a 384-bit memory interface, meaning we get a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth up to 912.4 GBps. That's 20% more bandwidth than a GeForce RTX 3080 and only 2.5% less than the GeForce RTX 3090.

The GPU-Z validation submission doesn't specify the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's TDP (thermal design power) rating. However, there is heavy speculation that the Ampere graphics card could max out at 350W, which is the same thermal limit for the GeForce RTX 3090.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (Image credit: TechPowerUp)

Nvidia most likely produced the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to cross swords with AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT at the $999 price bracket. The GeForce RTX 3090 was already a formidable opponent for the Radeon RX 6900 XT. However, the flagship Ampere part's $1,499 price tag dissuaded consumers from taking the graphics card into consideration. At a rumored price range between $999 and $1,099, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be a very attractive option. The Ampere offering has yet to prove its worth beside the Radeon RX 6900 XT, though.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to find out if the rumored dates are accurate. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may see an official announcement on May 31. Lastly, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be available on the streets on June 4, although the exact pricing remains a mystery.