Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Listings show up on Amazon and Best Buy

The launch of Nvidia's new Ampere GPUs is imminent, and with that, listings are appearing every day with more and more RTX 3000 series cards from various manufacturers. This time Best Buy and Amazon have several new listings ready for the RTX 3090 release.

The GeForce RTX 3090 will be Nvidia's highest performing GPU for the consumer market, with a whopping 10496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory, it could make a great choice for future buyers looking for the fastest performance money can buy. For more tips on graphics card shopping, check out our Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2020 article.



If you want to check out the RTX 3090 Founders Edition, and two of Gigabyte's RTX 3090 aftermarket cards, Best Buy's got you covered with full pricing on all three SKUs. The Founders is going for $1,499.99 (not surprising), the Gigabyte Eagle $1,549.99, and the Gigabyte Gaming retails for $1,579.99.



We covered the Eagle and Gaming cards here, they are triple-fan cooler designs with decent looking aesthetics and with pricing only $50 above the Founders Edition cards. As such, they are some of the cheapest aftermarket cards you'll be able to get your hands on.

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, there's an Amazon listing for the EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming graphics card. This card sits just underneath the EVGA K|NGP|N RTX 3090 and will be one of the highest-performing models you can buy. Expect it to run exceptionally cool and provide excellent overclocking performance, at least if the past FTW3 models are anything to go by.

It's nice to see more aftermarket cards being listed so you can get a feel for what Ampere pricing will really look like, and not just the Founders Edition pricing. Expect reviews of the Founders Edition when the NDA officially lifts on September 16, 2020, at 6am PT.