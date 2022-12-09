Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Specs Leak: AD104 Cut by a Quarter

By Anton Shilov
published

Significantly behind the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti?

Renowned hardware leaker @kopite7kimi has leaked the preliminary specifications of Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 (non-Ti) graphics card. According to the leak, Team Green decided to use a severely cut-down AD104 GPU for the product, though it remains to be seen how fast it will be in actual games and how it will rank on our list of the best graphics cards

Keep in mind that we're dealing with preliminary information from an unofficial source, so take it with a grain of salt. As expected, just like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 will be based on the AD104 graphics processor. However, Nvidia harshly cut down to 5888 CUDA cores, or by 23% when compared to the full-fat AD104. Meanwhile, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 board will carry 12GB of GDDR6X memory connected to the GPU using a 192-bit interface, which is the same memory configuration on the GeForce RTX 4070. As for power consumption, the RTX 4070 will be rated for 250W of total board power, down from 285W with the RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series Specifications

Row 0 - Cell 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationTBP
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X450W
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X320W
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X285W
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X250W

With the AD104 GPU configuration cut down by almost a quarter, the GeForce RTX 4070 is destined to be significantly slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. But, of course, Nvidia can increase GPU frequency to make up for the 'lost' CUDA cores, and perhaps this is the case given that the 4070's power consumption is just 35W lower than its bigger brother. 

Reducing the number of active CUDA cores so significantly ensures that Nvidia will have plenty of AD104 graphics processors that are good enough to power GeForce RTX 4070 graphics boards without doing extensive (and expensive) binning. Furthermore, since the GeForce RTX 4070 will reportedly have the same memory configuration as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GPU makers will be able to use the same printed circuit boards for both products, which is efficient from a manufacturing standpoint. 

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are the best graphics cards money can buy today, but at $1199 and $1599, they are way too expensive for most people. In fact, even the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti — which seems quite powerful—will not be cheap at its rumored $899 price tag. This price formation begs the question of how much Nvidia will charge for other Ada Lovelace products and what they will offer.

Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oofdragon
    Lol. Everybody saying the 4070 base would outperform the 3090ti 10-30% just some months ago, now its shaping to be a 3080 at $700 (again). I'm happy we have AMD, really.
  • kal326
    So if the only real change is the core count die to die product to product the 4070 should be at least 20% lower in price than whatever the 4070Ti lands at right? That’s how this new linear performance to dollar world works now right? Something tells me the way Nvidia has been pricing thing lately this won’t be the case.
  • atomicWAR
    SMH. What is Nvidia thinking this gen. How, HOW is it the RTX 4090 is still going to be the best bang for the buck this generation from Nvidia. This is utterly insane and has me wondering where the rest of the cards are going to land. Is the RTX 4090 Ti going to drop and miraculously be 1799 for another 30 percent dethroning the bang for buck vanilla 4090? <-- s/ I seriously wonder what the 60, and 50 series are going to have in store for consumers. Things certainly don't look good at this point. I truly hope AMD spanks Nvidia from the 7900XTX/RTX 4080 down the stacks. I only wish AMD could have had an offering for the high end so users like myself could have walked the other way more easily.
  • salgado18
    atomicWAR said:
    SMH. What is Nvidia thinking this gen. How, HOW is it the RTX 4090 is still going to be the best bang for the buck this generation from Nvidia. This is utterly insane and has me wondering where the rest of the cards are going to land. Is the RTX 4090 Ti going to drop and miraculously be 1799 for another 30 percent dethroning the bang for buck vanilla 4090? <-- s/ I seriously wonder what the 60, and 50 series are going to have in store for consumers. Things certainly don't look good at this point. I truly hope AMD spanks Nvidia from the 7900XTX/RTX 4080 down the stacks. I only wish AMD could have had an offering for the high end so users like myself could have walked the other way more easily.
    AMD cards are coming. In the meantime, Nvidia will surely charge as much as it can from their cards, while there is no competition. Even though Radeons should not be as powerful (at least in raytracing), they will probably fight very hard on price/performance, as they have been for some time.

    However, something tells me it will actually take some time for prices to go down. AMD will probably price their cards high too, just a bit lower. Then, in the coming months, they will both reduce card prices by $10 or $20 at a time. It may take a while for them to cost something reasonable, I think.
  • pclaughton
    It's starting to look like the 4070 Ti's original 4080 moniker was less about that model's performance and more about making the down-market card specs seem more reasonable in comparison.
  • PEnns
    And all pundits were telling anyone who would listen: Wait till the 4xxx come out, they'll be much better and less expensive.....

    So, the crowd waited for this??

    The pathetic shenanigans and obscene greed from nGreedia never fails to disappoint!!
  • helper800
    atomicWAR said:
    SMH. What is Nvidia thinking this gen. How, HOW is it the RTX 4090 is still going to be the best bang for the buck this generation from Nvidia. This is utterly insane and has me wondering where the rest of the cards are going to land. Is the RTX 4090 Ti going to drop and miraculously be 1799 for another 30 percent dethroning the bang for buck vanilla 4090? <-- s/ I seriously wonder what the 60, and 50 series are going to have in store for consumers. Things certainly don't look good at this point. I truly hope AMD spanks Nvidia from the 7900XTX/RTX 4080 down the stacks. I only wish AMD could have had an offering for the high end so users like myself could have walked the other way more easily.
    Personally I believe you may have jumped the gun buying the 4090 over the 7900xtx, but I do not know your circumstances for needing that performance. I feel like if you wanted to vote with your dollars you could have gone with the AMD card and been just fine and you still can. Check benchmarks for the 7900XTX when it comes out and if its good enough or you sell that 4090 get the AMD card and pocket the rest for the next build while voting AMD with your money.

    I personally wont buy a card over 700 MSRP and to spite vote Nvidia my next card will be AMD, G-Sync compatibility be damned.
  • kiniku
    oofdragon said:
    Lol. Everybody saying the 4070 base would outperform the 3090ti 10-30% just some months ago, now its shaping to be a 3080 at $700 (again). I'm happy we have AMD, really.
    Yeah "everybody" said that. Glad you're happy. We know nothing about the next Radeon generation except for AMD's usual over optimistic marketing leaks. But from those "everybody" is saying that this gen is like all the prior gens that follow Nvidia's products: less expensive. less powerful. But that's probably the reason why Radeons get roughly 3% of GPU addon card market share compared to Nvidia.
