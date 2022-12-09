Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Specs Leak: AD104 Cut by a Quarter

Renowned hardware leaker @kopite7kimi has leaked the preliminary specifications of Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 (non-Ti) graphics card. According to the leak, Team Green decided to use a severely cut-down AD104 GPU for the product, though it remains to be seen how fast it will be in actual games and how it will rank on our list of the best graphics cards.

Keep in mind that we're dealing with preliminary information from an unofficial source, so take it with a grain of salt. As expected, just like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 will be based on the AD104 graphics processor. However, Nvidia harshly cut down to 5888 CUDA cores, or by 23% when compared to the full-fat AD104. Meanwhile, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 board will carry 12GB of GDDR6X memory connected to the GPU using a 192-bit interface, which is the same memory configuration on the GeForce RTX 4070. As for power consumption, the RTX 4070 will be rated for 250W of total board power, down from 285W with the RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W

With the AD104 GPU configuration cut down by almost a quarter, the GeForce RTX 4070 is destined to be significantly slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. But, of course, Nvidia can increase GPU frequency to make up for the 'lost' CUDA cores, and perhaps this is the case given that the 4070's power consumption is just 35W lower than its bigger brother.

Reducing the number of active CUDA cores so significantly ensures that Nvidia will have plenty of AD104 graphics processors that are good enough to power GeForce RTX 4070 graphics boards without doing extensive (and expensive) binning. Furthermore, since the GeForce RTX 4070 will reportedly have the same memory configuration as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GPU makers will be able to use the same printed circuit boards for both products, which is efficient from a manufacturing standpoint.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are the best graphics cards money can buy today, but at $1199 and $1599, they are way too expensive for most people. In fact, even the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti — which seems quite powerful—will not be cheap at its rumored $899 price tag. This price formation begs the question of how much Nvidia will charge for other Ada Lovelace products and what they will offer.