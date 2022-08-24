Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 Could Already Be in Production

Nvidia has yet to formally announce its GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. Still, it looks like the next-generation flagship — the GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of memory — might be already in production if leaked documents from one of the Chinese manufacturers are authentic and correct.

Well-known hardware blogger @harukaze5719 (opens in new tab) has discovered excerpts from documents that allegedly originate from a graphics card production facility. The documents supposedly describe production schedules, volumes, and other peculiarities of graphics board production at an unknown factory. Among the products listed, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 card is mentioned next to the August 16 date and said to be 'expected in August.'

The excerpts of the documents claim that the card leverages the codenamed AD102 graphics processing unit (though without model/configuration suffix), carries 24GB of memory, and is equipped with four display outputs — three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.

We have no idea whether the documents are genuine, but at times, sources from China leak actual documents. Moreover, considering that we do not have access to these papers and are not sure what they describe the document, we would refrain from stating that a Chinese factory started to make Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090-based graphics cards on August 16. However, the lack of any remarks about the number of boards to be made may indicate that it did not.

However, it is about time for manufacturers to start producing Nvidia's next-generation flagship graphics cards, or at least their samples based on final designs, if they want to get them to the market in September or October. Indeed, the absence of references about the amount of the GeForce RTX 4090 production might mean that the factory planned to build samples and expected to get AD102 chips and board components on September 16.

Like other companies, Nvidia never pre-announces its products or discloses its production schedules for competitive reasons. Yet, keeping in mind the number of GeForce RTX 40-related leaks that have emerged in the last couple of months, we would suggest that the new family could arrive rather sooner than later unless Nvidia decides to delay it by a few weeks in a bid to allow its partners to sell off their existing GeForce RTX 30-series stock, which is still among the best graphics cards around.