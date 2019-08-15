Nvidia Could Be Working on Another GeForce RTX GPU

AIDA64, a widely used system information, diagnostics, and benchmarking tool, has added information for a mysterious, unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX T10-8 graphics card, which is apparently based on the TU102 die.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Currently, there are four Nvidia graphics card that use the Turing TU102 silicon. The GeForce Titan RTX and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hail from Nvidia's mainstream product line while the Quadro RTX 8000 and Quadro RTX 6000 belong to the enterprise side. Thanks to AIDA64's latest changelog, we're almost certain that Nvidia is working on another TU102-based graphics card behind the scenes.

Die CUDA Cores Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Memory Clock Memory Bus TDP Price GeForce RTX T10-8 TU102 ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? GeForce Titan RTX TU102 4,608 1,350 MHz 1,770 MHz 24GB 14,000 MHz 384-bit 280W $2,499 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti TU102 4,352 1,350 MHz 1,545 MHz 11GB 14,000 MHz 352-bit 250W $999 Quadro RTX 8000 TU102 4,608 1,395 MHz 1,770 MHz 48GB 14,000 MHz 384-bit 260W $9,999 Quadro RTX 6000 TU102 4,608 1,440 MHz 1,770 MHz 24GB 14,000 MHz 384-bit 260W $6,299

(Image credit: FinalWire)

The GeForce RTX moniker implies that the unknown graphics card is most likely aimed towards the gaming market. That's practically the only clue we have at the moment. So, it could be something like a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super or GeForce Titan RTX Black. However, we're more inclined to the first since the GeForce Titan RTX already employs a maxed-out TU102 die. If Nvidia was to make a Black version, the chipmaker can either give it faster operating clocks or more memory. The latter wouldn't be a good decision since it'll probably cannibalize the sales of the Quadro RTX 6000. In any event, Nvidia would have a very hard time selling another Titan card.

From a performance standpoint, the GeForce Titan RTX and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti are nearly in the same ballpark. Given the huge difference in price, there's definitely room for an in-between model. Hypothetically, Nvidia could pull another GeForce RTX 2080 Super on us. The chipmaker can grab the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, enable a few more CUDA cores, slap some faster memory on it, and voilà – you have the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super.

During a secret E3 meeting outlining its Super cards, Nvidia stated that, at that time, the chipmaker had no short or long-term plans to introduce a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super. As you are well aware, plans are always changing. Now that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that high-end Navi, or commonly called Big Navi, are on the way, Nvidia could be gearing up new models to stand its ground.

