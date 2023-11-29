Nvidia is offering three months of free Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now game streaming with the purchase of any RTX 40-series graphics card

Nvidia is offering a new limited-time bundle deal with its GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs where you can get $60 in subscriptions to GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass by purchasing any RTX 40-series graphics card. If you've been waiting to purchase one of Nvidia's best graphics cards, now might be the time to grab one.



More specifically, the bundle comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass, and a 3-month priority subscription to GeForce Now — Nvidia's cloud game streaming service. Eligible products include the entire RTX 40-series product stack featuring the GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, 4070, 4060 Ti, and 4060. Curiously, the offer doesn't appear to apply to laptops or full PCs featuring 40-series GPUs.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Xbox Game Pass is one of the largest game subscription services on the market right now, featuring a library of over 100 PC games. With Xbox Game Pass you gain access to a plethora of new and old AAA titles, including Starfield, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom Eternal, the Halo series, and many, many more titles. On top of this, you also get access to EA Play — another gaming subscription service — granting you access to popular EA titles such as the Battlefield series, Need For Speed series, Crysis series, and 10 hours of game time on newer releases such as Jedi: Survivor and EA Sports WRC.



GeForce Now is a cloud streaming service that allows you to play PC games from practically any device, including PCs, Chromebooks, tablets, phones, game consoles, handheld PCs, and even TVs. The plan that comes with Nvidia's limited-time bundle is the Priority plan, which features access to an RTX-enabled rig and priority access to Nvidia's servers (i.e. less wait time). In our review of GeForce Now's Ultimate plan, we found it offers one of the best cloud streaming experiences to date with performance similar to a local RTX 4080 machine in the best-case scenarios.



GeForce Now also has a super extensive library of playable games with over 1500 titles to choose from. The only caveat is that you need to own (or rent) the game you want to play from one of GeForce Now's supported PC game libraries, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, EA, or GoG.



Again, you can get Nvidia's new bundle right now with the purchase of any RTX 40-series graphics card. The deal is set to last through January 8, 2024.