Nvidia RTX 30-Series Hits Acer Predator Orion Gaming Desktops

As Nvidia announced the new RTX 30-series, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, Acer is disclosing that it will update its Predator Orion gaming desktops with the new GPUs, hoping to put them among the ranks of the best gaming PCs . But the company isn’t yet revealing pricing or availability.

The top-end model is the Predator Orion 9000, which will support the RTX 3090 and up to an Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition. It will come equipped with Acer’s Predator Frostblade fans with ARGB lighting. Acer is also highlighting its tempered glass side panel.

The mid-tier is the Orion 5000, which will support the same GPUs, but go up to a Core i9-10900K. This system also has a shrouded PSU, liquid cooling and bays for 2.5-inch SSD and HDDs.

For the Orion 3000, Acer is touting its 18-liter size to fit anywhere you want. This one will only use the RTX 3070 GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.



It’s unclear when exactly to expect these, but it’s possible they won’t arrive in all regions. Some configurations of the Orion 9000 have previously skipped the North American market, for instance, so keep an eye out for further information.