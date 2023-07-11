Nvidia RTX 4080 Drops to $999, Matching All-Time Low

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a powerful performer, but often a pricey one. In competition with Amazon's Prime Day, B&H has listed the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ventus 3x OC at $999.99, matching a previous all-time low that falls $200 below MSRP. It's also roughly $100 less than any other RTX 4080 card we're seeing right now.

MSI GeForce RTX 4080: now $999 at B&H Photo (was $1,199)

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ventus 3X OC has fallen $200 below MSRP, matching an all-time low for one of Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards. It has a boost clock up to 2,550 MHz and offers 16GB of VRAM.

The specs here are fairly standard, including 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a boost clock, at 2,550 MHz, just above Nvidia's Founders Edition card. This GPU has Nvidia' third-gen RT cores for ray tracing and supports DLSS 3 to boost performance with Tensor cores.



When we reviewed the RTX 4080 Founders Edition, we praised the GPU's speeds, efficiency, and ray tracing performance, but faulted its need for DLSS 3 and high price. But with this sale, that latter downside is blunted slightly. In our GPU hierarchy, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is slightly faster and can still be had for around the same price, but this deal makes it a bit more even.



This is a thick 3.5-slot card and is long with three fans, so you'll need to make sure you have room in your case for it. It uses a 12VHPWR connector and can draw 320 watts, so you'll want to make sure you have a powerful PSU.

