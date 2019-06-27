Photo of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Graphics Card Leaks

Graphics card news and rumor website VideoCardz has snapped a photograph of what it claims is an upcoming rewarmed GeForce RTX 20-series Super graphics card from Nvidia.

Credit: VideoCardz

Nvidia started the Super rumor mill just before Computex 2019 with a short teaser video. Although the chipmaker was careful not to reveal any details, many speculated that Nvidia was preparing a refresh for its Turing-powered graphics card. RTX 20-series sales had struggled in the past, and AMD's upcoming Navi launch presents new competition.

According to VideoCardz, the RTX 2080, RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 will get a Super version. Twitter user KOMACHI_ENSAKA found a couple of recent Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listings from Asus, Gigabyte and Palit that lend some credence to the rumor. The registered models include the RTX 2080S, RTX 2070S and RTX 2060S models with S reportedly standing for Super. However, it's important to note that the models could be placeholders and not all will make it to market.

Based on the leaked photo, Nvidia has tweaked the design of the Super cards by changing the black shroud to a silver color and adding a Super logo.

RTX 20-Series Super Graphics Card Specs



Tom's Hardware Germany's Igor Wallossek previously got word on the possible specifications for the RTX 20-series Super lineup. Nevertheless, the specifications are rumors that haven't been confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt.



RTX 2080 Super

RTX 2080

RTX 2070 Super

RTX 2070 RTX 2060 Super RTX 2060 Architecture (GPU)

Turing (TU104) Turing (TU104)

Turing (TU104)

Turing (TU106)

Turing (TU106)

Turing (TU106)

CUDA Cores

3,072

2,944

2,560 2,304 2,176 1,920 FP32 Performance

?

10.07 TFLOPS ? 7.46 TFLOPS ? 6.45 TFLOPS Tensor Cores 384 368 320 288 272 240 RT Cores 48 46 40 36 34 30 Texture Units 192 184

160 144 136 120 Base Clock Rate

?

1,515 MHz ?

1,410 MHz ? 1,365 MHz GPU Boost Rate

?

1,710 MHz ?

1,620 MHz ? 1,680 MHz Memory Capacity

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

6GB GDDR6

Memory Clock 16 Gbps 14 Gbps

14 Gbps

14 Gbps

14 Gbps

14 Gbps

Memory Bus

256-bit

256-bit 256-bit

256-bit

256-bit

192-bit Memory Bandwidth

512 GB/s

448 GB/s 448 GB/s

448 GB/s

448 GB/s

336 GB/s ROPs

64

64 64 64 64 48 L2 Cache

4MB

4MB

4MB 4MB 3MB 3MB TBP

215W

215W

175W 175W 160W 160W Transistor Count

13.6 billion

13.6 billion

13.6 billion

10.8 billion

10.8 billion

10.8 billion

Die Size

545mm²

545mm²

545mm²

445mm²

445mm²

445mm²

Pricing ?

$699 ? $499 ? $349

*Data in chart not confirmed

The RTX 2080 Super allegedly retains same TU104 silicon. While the vanilla RTX 2080 employs the TU104-400 variant, the Super edition reportedly utilizes the TU104-450 die. It's said to have 3,072 CUDA cores, 128 more than the RTX 2080, plus 16 Tensor and 2 RT cores more than the RTX 2080. Rumors also point to Nvidia bumping the memory speed up to 2,000 MHz (16,000 MHz effective) for the Super variant. This works out to a memory bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

The RTX 2070 Super reportedly employs the TU104-410 die as opposed to the TU106-400 die the RTX 2070 uses. It's expected to come with 2,560 CUDA cores, which would be a 256 CUDA core increase over the standard RTX 2070. It also has 32 Tensor and 4 RT cores more at its disposal. In terms of memory, the RTX 2070 Super maintains the same memory configuration.

Lastly, the RTX 2060 Super purportedly comes with the TU106-410 silicon and will have 2,176 CUDA cores, 272 Tensor cores and 34 RT cores. If the rumors are true, Nvidia could give the RTX 2060 Super a pretty significant memory upgrade -- 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit memory bus. Memory should be the same speed, but the expanded memory bus seemingly allows the RTX 2060 Super to deliver a memory bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

VideoCardz said Nvidia will announce the RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super on July 2. The publication didn't specify whether the RTX 20-series Super graphics cards will be available for retail that day.