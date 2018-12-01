Nvidia RTX Titan Breaks Cover

Several big-name YouTube celebrities have shared photographs of Nvidia's upcoming RTX Titan graphics card on various social media platforms.

(Image credit: Andrew Ng/Linkedin)

It doesn't come as a surprise that Nvidia is preparing the Turing iteration of its Titan graphics card, but it is shocking that the card is already out of the oven. Nvidia has already sampled it to popular YouTube personalities such as JayzTwoCents, Linus Tech Tips, Gavin Free from The Slow Mo Guys, and Andrew Ng, the founder and CEO of Landing AI.

Aside from the notable changes to a white color theme and a giant Titan moniker, the Nvidia RTX Titan ships in the same packaging as the RTX 20-series Founders Edition gaming graphics cards. The photographs show the RTX Titan with a similar dual-axial fan cooling system that debuted on the RTX 20-series. Therefore, the RTX Titan should occupy two PCI slots as well. In terms of aesthetics, Nvidia substituted the silver on the RTX reference cooler for a posher gold color, which is the exact tone that Nvidia used on the GTX Titan V. The Titan branding on the side of the graphics card lights up in white as opposed to the typical Nvidia green found on the RTX 20-series Founders Edition models. The RTX Titan draws its power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Technical information on the RTX Titan is non-existent at the moment. The RTX Titan could employ Nvidia's TU102 graphics processors that it produces on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process. The TU102 silicon already makes an appearance on Nvidia's Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. If Nvidia does go the TU102 route, the RTX Titan will likely take after its Quadro counterparts. A full TU102 Turing chip means the RTX Titan could sport 4,608 CUDA cores, 576 Tensor cores for AI and 72 RT cores for ray tracing. However, Nvidia won't allow the RTX Titan to harm its Quadro offerings so it probably won't have as much memory. It's possible that the RTX Titan comes with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

There is no launch date or pricing for the Nvidia RTX Titan at the time of writing. But being a Titan graphics card, and one with ray tracing at that, we expect the RTX Titan to come with an extremely hefty price tag. The multiple leaks smell more like a coordinated attack than a random event. Nvidia's marketing plan is underway, so we'll probably have more concrete information on the RTX Titan soon.