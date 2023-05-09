Nvidia Rumored to Unveil Three GeForce RTX 4060-Series Cards in May, Up to 16GB

Nvidia is rumored to announce three GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards this month, but only one of them is said to be available in May, whereas others will purportedly hit the market in July, according to renowned hardware leaker @MegaSizeGPU, who has been accurate in the past when it comes to Nvidia's launch plans. The leader says that Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 lineup will include graphics cards with 8GB and 16GB of memory.

Later this month, Nvidia is rumored to introduce three Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards aimed at the mainstream and performance-mainstream market segments. The lineup will purportedly include the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 SGRAM, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of memory, and the GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. However, only the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is expected to hit the market this month. According to the leaker, the more expensive and cheaper models will be available only in July.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* AD106 4352 (?) 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) sub-$500 GeForce RTX 4060* AD106 3072 (?) 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 ? sub-$400 (?)

*Rumored specs, not confirmed by Nvidia



At this point, it is unclear whether Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB will rely on the AD104 graphics processor in the same configuration with 4352 CUDA cores, but this is certainly a likely scenario. Based on previous leaks, Nvidia wants its RTX 4060 Ti to consume no more than 160W, which will enable GPU makers to build compact yet rather powerful performance-mainstream boards and therefore address both standard and compact desktops.

As for the vanilla GeForce RTX 4060, it will feature AD106 with 3072 CUDA cores and will therefore consume even less power, so expect low-profile and perhaps even single-slot graphics cards based on this GPU.

As of now, it does not look like Nvidia has a firm launch date for its new products. The green company might formally introduce its GeForce RTX 4060 family later this month, and perhaps it will use the company's chief executive Jensen Huang's keynote at Computex 2023 trade show on May 29 to do so. Yet, in this case it means that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be on sale for just a couple of days this month.

Anyhow, since the information comes from an unofficial (yet credible) source, take it with a grain of salt since even if it represents current plans, intentions tend to change.