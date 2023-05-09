Nvidia Rumored to Unveil Three GeForce RTX 4060-Series Cards in May, Up to 16GB

Nvidia is rumored to announce three GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards this month, but only one of them is said to be available in May, whereas others will purportedly hit the market in July, according to renowned hardware leaker @MegaSizeGPU, who has been accurate in the past when it comes to Nvidia's launch plans. The leader says that Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 lineup will include graphics cards with 8GB and 16GB of memory.
Later this month, Nvidia is rumored to introduce three Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards aimed at the mainstream and performance-mainstream market segments. The lineup will purportedly include the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 SGRAM, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of memory, and the GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. However, only the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is expected to hit the market this month. According to the leaker, the more expensive and cheaper models will be available only in July.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|TBP
|MSRP
|GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|600W (?)
|?
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|450W
|$1,599
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|320W
|$1,199
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|285W
|$799
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti*
|AD106
|4352 (?)
|8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?)
|160W (?)
|sub-$500
|GeForce RTX 4060*
|AD106
|3072 (?)
|8GB 128-bit GDDR6
|?
|sub-$400 (?)
*Rumored specs, not confirmed by Nvidia
At this point, it is unclear whether Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB will rely on the AD104 graphics processor in the same configuration with 4352 CUDA cores, but this is certainly a likely scenario. Based on previous leaks, Nvidia wants its RTX 4060 Ti to consume no more than 160W, which will enable GPU makers to build compact yet rather powerful performance-mainstream boards and therefore address both standard and compact desktops.
As for the vanilla GeForce RTX 4060, it will feature AD106 with 3072 CUDA cores and will therefore consume even less power, so expect low-profile and perhaps even single-slot graphics cards based on this GPU.
As of now, it does not look like Nvidia has a firm launch date for its new products. The green company might formally introduce its GeForce RTX 4060 family later this month, and perhaps it will use the company's chief executive Jensen Huang's keynote at Computex 2023 trade show on May 29 to do so. Yet, in this case it means that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be on sale for just a couple of days this month.
Anyhow, since the information comes from an unofficial (yet credible) source, take it with a grain of salt since even if it represents current plans, intentions tend to change.
The RTX 4060 Ti will utilize the AD106-350-A1 GPU core, and not 104, which is slightly a cut-down version of the full AD106 graphics chip. This should give the card 34 SMs or 4352 CUDA cores, 16/8 GB GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface, and 288 GB/s of bandwidth.
There's also 32 MB of L2 cache. According to previous leaks, the 16 GB variant utilizes the PG190 SKU 363 PCB, while the 8 GB variant utilizes the PG190 SKU 361 PCB.
I think the 190 PCB might be used for the Founder's Edition model, and reference AIB cards should sport the PG173 board instead.
No, the RTX 4060 will actually sport the AD107-400-A1 GPU, the fully enabled AD107 die (PG173 SKU 371 PCB design). The current GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU also comes in the same config.
So based on this, the card should get 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps memory speeds across a 128-bit bus interface, within a 110W - 115W reference TDP. And obviously, it will also sport 24 MB of cache (L2).