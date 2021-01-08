NZXT Lists Revised H1 Case Following Last Year's Recall

NZXT, maker of PC accessories and cases, has revised its Mini-ITX case, and it's now available for purchase. In November, we broke the news that the H1 was being recalled for safety concerns. This was due to a number of reports of motherboards being shorted out and potentially starting a fire, due to two screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis.

This issue has reportedly been corrected in a new revision of the case. NZXT ensures that this new revision will not suffer from the same issue as before.

"The H1 has been updated to address the safety issue and is once again available for sale. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we resolved this matter," it said in a blog post.

Those who already own the H1 case can request a free repair kit by going to NZXT's H1 recall website. The repair process is straightforward, and there's also a video that explains the steps to apply this repair kit. These repair kits started shipping out as of December 28.

The H1 case is up for sale again, but now in its revised version, over on NZXT's website. However, we've yet to see go back up on Amazon or Best Buy, two online retailers who sold the original H1 case.

NZXT's H1 comes in both matte white and matte black and retails for $350. If you're wondering why this case is so expensive, it is equipped with a 650w SFX PSU and 140mm AIO liquid cooling.

On a personal note, I'm glad to see that this case is going back on sale, as I've wanted one for quite some time. Our NZXT H1 review praised the chassis' small build, premium cooling and easy use, landing it on our Best PC Cases page. I originally planned to pull the trigger on an H1 and rebuild my PC over the 2020 holiday season, but the recall made that impossible.

If you're looking for a slick-looking Mini-ITX case with decent airflow and don't mind the premium, the H1 is worth a glance now that it should be safe to use.