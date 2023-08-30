Only $69 for This 2TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Great value Gen 4 storage.

(Image credit: Future)

Boost your storage by 2TB with this great value offering at Newegg. You can grab the Solidigm P41 Plus for just $69, a brilliant Gen 4 M.2 SSD with sequential read and write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s respectively. So if you want some extra storage for your games library then this is a great option for a good price. Compare it to some of the best SSDs for an idea of where this drive sits compared to the competition. 

A popular keyboard for professionals and people who prefer a keyboard aimed at work and productivity over gaming in functionality and aesthetics, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard is reduced to $104 at Amazon thanks to a generous $45 coupon discount. 

A small form factor case that's designed with more airflow in mind thanks to the use of mesh panels at the front and top of the case. The Lian Li O11 Air Mini is $90 thanks to a $9 discount when you use code LDCV29266 at the checkout.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $69 at Newegg

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $69 at Newegg (was $169)
With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package.  We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. 


Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboard: now $104 at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboard: now $104 at Amazon with coupon (was $149)
The new MX Mechanical Mini includes low-profile keycaps and low-noise tactile switches in its latest model. With USB-C quick charging and backlit illumination, this is an excellent keyboard for your daily workflow. 

We reviewed the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini and were fans of its great typing experience and easy switching between three connected devices. However, the ability to not remap every key and also not being able to transfer data over its USB-C connection means that you are connected via wireless whilst charging. 

Lian Li O11 Air Mini: now $90 at Newegg

Lian Li O11 Air Mini: now $90 at Newegg (was $99)
Get your hands on the fantastic Lian Li O11D Mini in black color. We reviewed the O11 Air Mini and thought it was a great little case, and even gave it an Editors Choice award.
Use code LDCV29266 for a $9 discount.

Corsair RM1000e (2023): now $159 at Amazon

Corsair RM1000e (2023): now $159 at Amazon (was $179)
A fully modular PSU from Corsair that offers clean cabling solutions and is ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 compliant. This power supply is also 80-Plus Gold rated.

1TB Intel 670p SSD:  now $39 at Newegg

1TB Intel 670p SSD: now $39 at Newegg (was $79)
If you're looking for an inexpensive, but reliable and reasonably performant SSD, Intel's 670p fits the bill. The PCIe 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps. 

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.