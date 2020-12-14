Go Back to the '90s With Origin's Limited Edition RestoMod PC

If ugly beige PCs were your thing two decades ago, you might like the new Origin RestoMod PC. Focused on bringing nostalgia, it features a modified version of the Corsair 4000D PC case that pairs '90s styling with the power of today's best hardware. If you want one, be sure to order soon. Origin PC is only making 50 of these recently announced systems.

In our Corsair 4000D review, we praised the PC case for its clean aesthetics and excellent cooling performance. Origin has modified 50 of Corsair's 4000D cases to have the same beige color that was so popular on PCs, monitors and peripherals back in the 1990s and mid-2000s. In the front, the case is decked out with stickers of old CD drives, floppy bays,and turbo buttons, harkening back to the time when these devices were popular.

However, on the inside, the RestoMod PC is as modern as it gets. You get your choice of a modern processor, including some of today's best CPUs, starting from the Intel Core i5-10400, all the way up to the Core i9-10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. If you need more CPU cores, you can also spec out your RestoMod PC with one of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chips or Intel's HEDT processors, like the i9-10980XE.

For graphics, you can choose as low as a GTX 1660 Ti or as high as an RTX 3090, plus AMD's Radeon RX 6800 or 6800 XT. Only this time, you won't have to deal with graphics card shortages.

The Retromod can be specced out to include a bunch of other features as well, including your select choice on multiple SSD options for storage, several options for RGB lighting and fans and additional add-in cards, like sound cards. (The only exception to this seems to be the custom loop shown in the images, which cannot be ordered.) Overall, it's a great looking system if you're a lover of retro-style tech.