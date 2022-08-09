AMD X670E AM5 Motherboard Lands in Overclocker's Hands

With the Ryzen 7000 series launch right on top of us, Gigabyte is now reportedly sending overclockers early samples of its flagship X670E motherboards to play with. Overclocking enthusiast @SkatterBencher tweeted just several hours ago showcasing a brand new Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master he got in the mail unexpectedly.

Sending samples directly to professional overclockers is a common practice by both AMD and Intel, so they're generally the first wave of users to get the latest and greatest equipment - ahead of reviewers. This serves a dual purpose: Overclockers can provide feedback to the chipmakers on areas that need improvement, and the CPUs can garner extra attention from the public as overclockers will break world records using Intel's or AMD's new chips.

Unannounced mail = best mail 📬 pic.twitter.com/pc128qAD3MAugust 9, 2022 See more

Despite this, Gigabyte did not send over their flagship motherboard, the Aorus Extreme. Instead, it sent over its runner-up, the Aorus Master, with a slightly weaker power delivery system.

Nonetheless, the board appears to be a very capable platform for overclocking AMD's new Ryzen 7000 chips. With a reported 16-phase power design that features 105-amp power stages. This is similar to the 16-phase VRM found on the X570 Aorus Extreme. For more details, check out our coverage here.

Overclocking AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be very interesting. These chips are the first AMD processors to clock well past 5GHz on ambient cooling and reached as high as 5.5GHz in a previous AMD demo — without overclocking.

But that result might be conservative, according to a report we covered a few days ago. The Ryzen 7000 flagship is expected to hit a peak boost frequency of 5.7GHz, which is very close to the 5.8GHz results we've seen with Intel's competing Raptor Lake engineering samples.

As a result, we can expect overclocking these chips to run well past 5.7GHz and possibly into the 6GHz range if AMD's Zen 4 architecture has the headroom for it. But, we'll have to wait for real overclocking results to see if this becomes true.

Thankfully we won't have to wait long for results; Ryzen 7000 has a confirmed release date of September 15th, which is less than a month away.