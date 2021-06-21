Patriot Viper V765, Our Top Keyboard, Hits $59, an All-Time Low

The top keyboard on our best gaming keyboard list, the Patriot Viper V765, has hit a new low price on Amazon Prime Day. If you need a new mechanical gaming keyboard on the cheap, this is one to keep an eye on.



While it's often sold around $90, today's deal has it down to $59.99. It's through a third-party seller, but the actual goods are shipped by Amazon.

Patriot Viper V765 Keyboard: was $87, now $59 at Amazon

Our favorite gaming keyboard overall, the Patriot Viper V765 is one of only a few that use Kailh Box White switches, which provide a wonderful clicky feel that's even better and faster than Cherry MX Blues offer. It also has a spaceship-like chassis with gorgeous RGB lights and built-in media controls.View Deal

This keyboard uses Kailh Box White switches and has dedicated media keys with a volume roller.



When he reviewed the Viper V765, our editor-in-chief Avram Piltch wrote that "the Patriot Viper V765 provides a best-in-class clicky typing and gaming experience that’s superior to those provided by the Cherry MX Blue switches you’ll find in many of its competitors."



If you don't want a number pad or simply prefer a compact, 60% keyboard, this isn't for you. But if you want as many keys as possible, this is a deal to check out.

