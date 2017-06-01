Phanteks Shifts Gears At Computex With The EVOLV Shift And EVOLV Shift X

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Phanteks announced the EVOLV Shift and Shift X at Computex, and despite the tiny 170 x 270mm footprint, this pair of mini-ITX cases are anything but “mini.”

The EVOLV Shift X and EVOLV Shift stand over 650mm and 480mm tall, respectively, and are built on a powder coated steel chassis with aluminum and tempered glass side panels. Both cases somewhat resemble a tower-style air purifier or slim stereo speaker.

The EVOLV Shift X, the taller of the two chassis, supports three 120 / 140mm fans in the front (only one 140mm fan is included in this location from the factory) and one 120 / 140mm in the bottom of the chassis (one 140mm installed). There are mounting locations for radiators / AIO coolers up to 280mm in the front, and a single mounting location in the base of the case for a 120mm A-I-O cooler / radiator. There’s also room for full-size PS2 power supplies.

The smaller of the two chassis, the EVOLV Shift, sports almost all of the same features as its larger sibling with a few minor exceptions. If you can live with one less 3.5” hard drive mounting location, one less fan, and an SFF power supply, this might be a better option for those of you with limited space.

The Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X feature a 90° motherboard layout placing your I/O panel at the top of the case under a vented panel. Both chassis can accommodate full length graphics cards mounted behind the motherboard tray via a riser cable. It should also be noted that these cases are designed so that they may be oriented horizontally as well as vertically. Both cases use RGB LED controls that are compatible with industry standard RGB motherboard headers.

Both the EVOLV Shift and EVOLV Shift X will be available by August with a price tag of $110 and $160, respectively.