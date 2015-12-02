One Chassis, Two PCs: Phanteks Releases Enthoo Mini XL With Dual System

Phanteks is back with a new version of its Enthoo Mini XL case. This time around, it’s called the Enthoo Mini XL Dual System, and as its name suggests, you will be able to put two systems in the case and one PSU to power both, thanks to the company’s power splitter component that we saw at Computex.

The case measures 550 x 260 x 480 mm (HxWxD) and has room for microATX and minITX builds. When you buy it, the package already comes with an ITX upgrade kit and the power splitter board. With two systems in one case, there are also two sets of I/O buttons: one located on top of the case and one in front.

For expansion and storage, it has five expansion slots and features two HDD cages, each with three slots for a total of six 3.5-inch HDDs. If you prefer SSDs, there are two SSD “Drop-N-Lock” slots. In addition to the two HDD cages, you could have a total eight SSDs for your system (that’s a lot of money). There’s also room for three 5.25-inch ODDs.

For graphics cards, you can have a GPU measuring up to 289 mm (410 mm if you don’t have the HDD cages in the way). Up to 215mm of clearance is allowed for the CPU cooler, and if you’re installing a radiator at the top, you’ll need 206 mm to get to the ATX motherboard.

You can cool the system with fans or liquid cooling, and Phanteks already added a few features to help out with either method. There is a seven-fan PWM control hub (upgradable to 11 fans with Phanteks’ Y-splitters), a pump bracket, two reservoir mount locations (a bracket or in the rear of the chassis), and a space to install a radiator on its side.

If you’re using 120mm fans, you can have a total of 13 for the system, with two in the front, three on top, one in the rear (already included), three in the bottom, two in the HDD cage area, and two on the side. You can also upgrade to 140mm fans, but then you’re limited to only six fans -- two in the front (already included), two at the top, and two on the bottom.

Liquid cooling allows for 120 mm and 140 mm radiators. On the 120 mm side, you can have up to a 240 mm (2 x 120mm) radiator on the front, top and side, and a 360 mm radiator on the bottom (3 x 120mm, no SLI). For 140 mm, you can have only a 140 mm radiator on the front and top, and a 280mm radiator (2 x 140mm) on the bottom.

Phanteks didn’t have a specific release date, saying only that it’s coming out sometime this December. The new case will cost you $209.99.

