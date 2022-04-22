Phrozen Sonic Mighty Resin Printer Gets an 8K Upgrade

Mighty resolution on bigger resin prints

Phrozen Sonic 8K
(Image credit: Phrozen)

Phrozen is launching a new version of its midsize resin printer, the Phrozen Sonic Mighty, now with 8K resolution. The printer has a build volume of 218 x 123 x 235 cm, with an XY resolution of 28 microns on a 10-inch LCD screen.

(Image credit: Phrozen)

The Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K is an improvement over last summer’s Phrozen Sonic Mighty 4K, which has a XY resolution of 52 microns on a 9.3 inch LCD screen. The 4K version will remain in the Phrozen line up, offering customers who can do without high res a $300 discount.  

Pre-order sales  started on the Phrozen website April 21 at 10am Eastern. Pre-order packs start at $850 and include the printer, 1 vat, 2 bottles of Aqua-Gray 8K resin, 1 FEP film, 1 screen protector, a gift and free sea shipping. Phrozen expects to begin shipping orders in June.

Phrozen started their 8K lineup in 2021 with the introduction of two resin printers, the Sonic Mega 8K and the Sonic Mini 8K. We reviewed the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K and declared it the one of the Best resin 3D printers. 

The Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K promises makers a much larger build space than the mini, with nearly the same level of high resolution.  

The Phrozen 3D Facebook group announced that the Phrozen Sonic Mighty 8K will also feature a built-in camera to observe, pause and stop prints from your smartphone. The app will also record timelapse videos. 

(Image credit: Phrozen)

SystemPhrozen OS
TechnologyResin 3D Printer - LCD Type/ Mono-LCD
Light SourceLinear Projection LED Module
XY Resolution28 µm
Layer Thickness0.01 - 0.30 mm
Max Printing Speed70 mm/hr
Power Requirement24 VDC; 5A max
Operation5-inch touch panel
Slicer SoftwareChitubox V1.9.1 or above
ConnectivityFront USB Port, WiFi, Ethernet
Printer Size33.7 x 33.7 x 51.6 cm
Print Volume21.8 x 12.3 x 23.5 cm
Printer Weight14.3 kg
Resin VatMetal Vat with FEP Film
