Pick up a 1TB Crucial P3 M.2 SSD for Just $45: Real Deals

If you're looking for a great budget SSD option for older Gen 3 compatible motherboards, or even a cheap 1TB drive for some extra storage then this deal on Crucial's 1TB P3 NVMe SSD for just $45 (opens in new tab) is a steal. With sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MB/s, this drive is more than fast enough for gaming and daily driver tasks on your PC.

With great aesthetics and wireless functionality, Logitech's G715 wireless mechanical keyboard at $159 (opens in new tab) is perfect for a cute gamer setup that needs plenty of RGB and cutesy looks. This model uses GX Brown switches for the typing/key-press experience. We reviewed the Logitech G715, liking it for its great typing experience, but not so much for the high price tag of $200. Thanks to $40 being knocked off the MSRP, the G715 becomes a lot more attractive and more in line with prices of similar wireless TKL keebs from the competition.

GPU prices are unfortunately far too high at the moment for entry-level cards, and last-gen is still a valid choice for graphics cards, especially in budget builds. One of the best deals around at the moment is for this MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2X at only $259 (opens in new tab) using a promo code discount and mail-in rebate. Combine the two for a $60 saving. Use code SSCRA729 for the $40 discount.

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD: now $45 at Best Buy (was $89)

This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops.

Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $159 at Amazon (was $199)

With a playful cloud-shaped wrist rest and angelic white color scheme, this variation of the G715 employs GX Brown switches, fast wireless connectivity, and a 25-gaming-hour battery life. Customize this keeb further with your choice of RGB illumination.

MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2X: now $259 at Newegg with promo code and MIR rebate (was $319)

This dual-fan RX 6650 XT card represents some of the last generation's best value for an entry-level GPU. You get 8GB of GDDR6 memory and GPU performance that outshines the likes of the RTX 3060. See our GPU Hierarchy for more details. Use code SSCRA729 to receive a $40 discount.

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler: now $289 at Newegg with promo code (was $299)

This AIO cooler has a 360mm radiator and an eye-catching IPS display on the cooling head to show off images as well as RGB fans to hype up the inside of your PC. Use code LRCRAZ25 to save $10.

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch Curved Monitor: now $249 at Dell (was $299)

A popular choice for a gaming monitor the Dell S2722DGM comes with a high 165Hz refresh rate when connected via DisplayPort, has Freesync Premium, and also sports an aggressive 1500R curve for extra gaming immersion and glare/reflection reduction. See our review of the Dell S2722DGM for more details on this 27-inch curved gaming monitor.

Looking for more deals?