Pick up an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for £889: Real Deals

The cost of living crisis is in full swing at the moment, so looking for a deal on something you actually need is a priority. So if you're in the market for a laptop for gaming or for other apps that require a little bit of oomph in your system, then this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just £889 (opens in new tab) could be the deal for you!

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is perfect for playing the latest games on high settings. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch screen has a high-res, high-refresh 120Hz WQHD resolution.

If you're looking for something to compare it to, why not have a look at some of our picks for the Best Gaming Laptops (opens in new tab). This will give you an idea of the types of laptops available in this bracket and some of the pros and cons of laptop gaming.

This gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The screen on this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is 14-inches, with a QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Some other features of this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 include its quad speaker setup consisting of two 2.5W speakers and two 0.7W tweeters, which help make the most of the installed Dolby Atmos.

