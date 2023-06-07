Pick up the Intel Core I5-13600KF at Its Lowest Price: Real Deals

Back down to its lowest price (according to PC Partpicker), the Intel Core i5-13600KF is back to $259 at Best Buy. This 13th Generation Intel CPU offers great bang-for-the-buck performance at this price level and is superb for both gaming and any productivity tasks you can think of. See our review of the Core i5-13600KF for more detail on this processor.

Finally giving Seagate some competition in the expansion card market for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Western Digital now has an officially licensed range of expansion cards for Xbox. The 500 GB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is $79 from Western Digital directly.

Another of today's deals back down to its lowest recorded price is the 12GB MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU at $319 thanks to a couple of promotions over at Newegg. You can use code VGAEXCMSJZ556 for a $30 discount and also save another $10 by mailing a rebate. I'm not a fan of MIRs personally, but if you make the effort the saving is there.

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i5-13600KF: now $259 at Best Buy (was $309)

One of Intel's 13th Gen lineups, the Core i5-13600KF comes unlocked for overclocking with 14 cores consisting of 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. A great CPU for gaming or productivity work. Fits an LGA 1700 socket.

500GB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $79 at Western Digital

Finally some competition for expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S. Western Digital now offers the C50 as its rival to Seagate. This card is 500GB in capacity.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB GDDR6: now $319 at Newegg with promo code and MIR (was $389)

This graphics card from MSI comes with 12GB of GDDR6. It features two fans for cooling and supports PCIe 4.0. Users have three DisplayPort 1.4 ports to take advantage of as well as one HDMI 2.1 port. It can reach performance speeds as high as 2618 MHz under optimal conditions.

Use code VGAEXCMSJZ556 for a $30 discount.

Asus Geforce RTX 3060 Dual OC Graphics Card: now $248 at B&H Photo (was $348)

With 3584 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the 3060 is a competent little gaming GPU - especially at this reduced price. For connectivity, you have HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a ports.

1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $66 at Amazon (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

