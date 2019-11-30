This USB-C 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor Is Down 35% to $110

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of the biggest gripes many of us have with laptops is the lack of screen real estate, that's where an external monitor comes in. This doesn’t help you on the go, though, and for a long time portable monitors weren’t really a thing, and when they were they were rather expensive. Now, Amazon’s having a great Black Friday deal on a Lepow portable monitor, dropping the price down to $109.99 (from $169.99) for the next day.

The monitor doesn’t have a specific name beyond “Lepow 15.6 Inch Full HD 1080P USB Type-C Computer Display”. This name also gives away almost all the specifications you need to know about this device, though there are a couple more details to consider.

Lepow 15.6" USB-C portable monitor - was $169.99, Now $109.99

At this price you're looking (pun intended) at a great portable monitor, which comes with a 15.6-inch panel at FHD resolution on an IPS panel. It comes with all the cables you'll need, and even has two speakers built in.

View Deal

It uses an IPS display for better color accuracy (though color gamut is still rated at only 72% without specifying a color space), has a 60Hz refresh rate and can display 16.7 million colors. The unit doesn’t have the biggest bezels but does need a casing and a stand around it, so it measures 14.5 x 8.8 x 0.3 inches and weighs 1.7 pounds.

For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C, as well as a Mini HDMI input, so it can be connected not only to your laptop, but also to gaming consoles and other devices. What’s especially appreciated is that despite this low price, Lepow is still kind enough to include a Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, as well as a Type-C to Type-A cable for, in case your laptop or device cannot deliver enough power through its USB Type-C port.

For deals on other kinds of monitors, be sure to trawl through our Best Black Friday PC Monitor Deals round-up.