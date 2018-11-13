PowerColor Launches First Official Radeon RX 590 GPU

While not officially announced yet, leaks for AMD's Radeon RX 590 GPU have been hitting the web for weeks. Today, PowerColor became the first graphics card manufacturer to officially and publicly launch its custom-made Radeon RX 590 graphics card. The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 is based on AMD's Polaris 30 graphics processor, which is produced under the 12nm FinFET node.

(Image credit: PowerColor)



The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 complies to the previously leaked specifications for the Radeon RX 590. It sports 2,304 stream processors and 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocking in at 8,000MHz on a 256-bit memory bus. PowerColor's iteration features a boost clock up to 1,576MHz, equivalent to a 17 percent clock speed increase over a stock Radeon RX 580. Consumers can switch between a Performance or Silent profile via the graphics card's BIOS switch located on its side.

Measuring 10 x 6.2 x 2.2 inches (255 x 157 x 57mm), the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 sports the thick black and red Red Devil cooler. According to PowerColor, a 6+1 phase power delivery subsystem is hidden beneath the graphics card's cooler. There is also mention of a Platinum Power Kit featuring DrMOS power modules for improved power efficiency and overall reliability.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

The Red Devil cooler itself employs five nickel-plated heat pipes for heat dissipation. Four of the heat pipes are 8mm thick, and the other heat pipe is 6mm thick. PowerColor has equipped the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 with a pair of ball bearing fans, which is reportedly 20 percent more efficient with four times the longevity. PowerColor's Mute Fan technology only spins up the fans when the GPU temperature exceeds 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). The graphics card is equipped with a black, 1.5mm-thick metal back plate as well. The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 depends on an 8-pin and a 6-pin PCIe power connector for power input. There are three DisplayPort outputs, one HDMI port and a DVI-D port.

The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 comes with a "Raise the Game Fully Loaded" game bundle that's worth $180 if purchased from a selected eTailer. The list of unreleased AAA titles include Resident Evil 2 (2019), Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2. PowerColor didn't reveal the pricing for the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5. However, the Radeon RX 590 is expected to launch November 15, so we won't have to wait long to find out.