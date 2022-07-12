Prime Day Deals Live: Latest SSD, CPU, GPU and PC Offers

The cost of gas may be a bit high right now, but there's rarely been a better or cheaper time to build a PC, buy a prebuilt system or upgrade your tech life with peripherals like giant monitors or mechanical keyboards. Even before this week, we were seeing massive price cuts on graphics cards and other core components.

However, now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, PC enthusiasts looking for savings have an embarrassment of riches. That's why we're tracking all the best Prime day deals on CPUs, graphics cards, SSDs, monitors, laptops, desktops and other hardware goodies in real-time. Note that we are including Prime Day-inspired sales from Amazon competitors such as Newegg, Dell and Best Buy.

Below, we're highlighting our favorite Prime Day tech deals throughout the day and helping you decide which ones are right for you. We've also got more comprehensive lists of the best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day processor deals and best Prime Day tech deals overall that you can check out.