Prime Day Deals Live: Latest SSD, CPU, GPU and PC Offers

By published

We're live blogging the best hardware sales on Amazon and elsewhere.

Prime Day Live Blog
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Jump to:

The cost of gas may be a bit high right now, but there's rarely been a better or cheaper time to build a PC, buy a prebuilt system or upgrade your tech life with peripherals like giant monitors or mechanical keyboards. Even before this week, we were seeing massive price cuts on graphics cards and other core components.

However, now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, PC enthusiasts looking for savings have an embarrassment of riches. That's why we're tracking all the best Prime day deals on CPUs, graphics cards, SSDs, monitors, laptops, desktops and other hardware goodies in real-time. Note that we are including Prime Day-inspired sales from Amazon competitors such as Newegg, Dell and Best Buy. 

Below, we're highlighting our favorite Prime Day tech deals throughout the day and helping you decide which ones are right for you. We've also got more comprehensive  lists of the best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day processor deals and best Prime Day tech deals overall that you can check out.

Prime Day Tech Deals: Quick Links

Latest Prime Day Tech Deals

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.