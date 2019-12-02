PS4 Pro and Exclusive Games Will Got Fast for $299 Cyber Monday Lightning Deal

If you haven't played the best games on PlayStation 4 because you don't have one, now is your time to reconsider that decision. The PlayStation 4 Pro, paired with three of its best exclusives, is on sale for Cyber Monday.

For $299, the system comes with 1TB of storage, Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

These are some of the best games on the platform, and they're all exclusives (Spider-Man is one of my favorites). If you haven't been playing them because they're not on PC, this bundle may be the cheapest way for you to do so.

It also comes with a DualShock 4 controller. This is an Amazon lightning deal, though, so if you want it, be fast. It won't last all day.