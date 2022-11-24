PS5 Black Friday Upgrade: 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $189

Sony's PS5 console has a powerful GPU, and a great selection of games, but it comes with a modest 825 GB SSD inside. Popular games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel's Avengers can get close or even exceed 200GB of disk space all by themselves. If you can only fit a handful of games on the PS5's main SSD, you're going to be very limited.

Fortunately, Sony has a simple solution. You can add a second, M.2 SSD to hold more games. However, PS5 has some very explicit requirements as you need to have a PCIe 4.0 drive with a 5,500 MBps or higher sequential read speed, a heatsink and the whole thing cannot be any thicker than 11.25mm.

While you can add an aftermarket heatsink to any SSD, it's easier to get a drive that comes with the heatsink onboard. Samsung's 980 Pro SSD is not only fast enough to meet the PS5 SSD speed requirements, but it also is available with a heatsink that's just the right size. And now you can get the 2TB capacity for just $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is an epic low price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with Heatsink: now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $219)

Samsung's popular, powerful SSD boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBPs, along with 1 million random read and write IOPS. The built-in heatsink ensures it won't throttle when inside a PS5.

While it's not quite as fast as the yet-to-be-released Samsung 990 Pro, the 980 Pro is more than quick enough for your gaming needs. When our lab tested the Samsung 980 Pro in a PS5, it read at 5,668.6 MBps. It also loaded games very quickly, starting Assassin's Creed Valhalla in 51 seconds, Mass Effect: Andromeda in 26 seconds and Elden Ring in a mere 22 seconds.

If you're looking for more choices, check out our new list of the Best PS5 SSDs. However, there's no better price on a 2TB PS5 SSD right now.