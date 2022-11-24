PS5 Black Friday Upgrade: 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $189

By Avram Piltch
published

Samsung's powerful 980 Pro with heatsink is at an epic low price.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink
(Image credit: Samsung)

Sony's PS5 console has a powerful GPU, and a great selection of games, but it comes with a modest 825 GB SSD inside. Popular games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel's Avengers can get close or even exceed 200GB of disk space all by themselves. If you can only fit a handful of games on the PS5's main SSD, you're going to be very limited.

Fortunately, Sony has a simple solution. You can add a second, M.2 SSD to hold more games. However, PS5 has some very explicit requirements as you need to have a PCIe 4.0 drive with a 5,500 MBps or higher sequential read speed, a heatsink and the whole thing cannot be any thicker than 11.25mm.

While you can add an aftermarket heatsink to any SSD, it's easier to get a drive that comes with the heatsink onboard. Samsung's 980 Pro SSD is not only fast enough to meet the PS5 SSD speed requirements, but it also is available with a heatsink that's just the right size. And now you can get the 2TB capacity for just $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is an epic low price.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with Heatsink:  now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with Heatsink: now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $219)
Samsung's popular, powerful SSD boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBPs, along with 1 million random read and write IOPS. The built-in heatsink ensures it won't throttle when inside a PS5.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While it's not quite as fast as the yet-to-be-released Samsung 990 Pro, the 980 Pro is more than quick enough for your gaming needs. When our lab tested the Samsung 980 Pro in a PS5, it read at 5,668.6 MBps. It also loaded games very quickly, starting Assassin's Creed Valhalla in 51 seconds, Mass Effect: Andromeda in 26 seconds and Elden Ring in a mere 22 seconds.

If you're looking for more choices, check out our new list of the Best PS5 SSDs. However, there's no better price on a 2TB PS5 SSD right now.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.