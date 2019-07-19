Gigabyte Aorus QHD, 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Is $100 Off

Credit: Gigabyte

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but competitors are still offering some sizzling summer deals. Today, Newegg has the Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD 27-inch gaming monitor for $499.99. That’s $100 off the $599.99 MSRP.

The Aorus AD27QD features a 2560 x 1440 10-bit IPS display, a tech known for its strong viewing angles (175 degrees in this case), and color. Powerful color is also promised by the monitor's HDR support and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

This display should also be able to keep up with even your most fast-paced gaming. A 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time with FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility make it a good fit for even the more hardcore gamers. The cherry on top is RGB LED lighting, visible from the side profiles and back.

Released in January, the Aorus tries to offer gamers some advantages through plug-in noise cancellation, so people you're playing with can hear your voice more clearly if you're using a headset. It also comes with the Aorus Dashboard, which offers information on your system's hardware, like CPU clock speed, temperature and more.

