Radeon RX 6900 XT Gets ‘Halo Infinite’ Makeover

Microsoft has partnered with AMD to launch the Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card to commemorate Halo Infinite's debut. The graphics card won't be available for purchase, so the only way to get your hands on one is through giveaways that AMD, Microsoft and its other partners will hold.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition sticks to AMD's reference cooler cooler. It borrows inspiration from Master Chief's Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor Mark VII, which consists of a mixture of green shroud with an iridium gold fan border. The backplate features the "117" Spartan callsign and even has a Cortana-blue light, representing the AI slot that's located on the back of Master Chief's helmet. Microsoft didn't reveal the specifications for the limited-edition graphics card, but we expect it to be identical to the vanilla Radeon RX 6900 XT.

343 Industries developed Halo Infinite in conjunction with AMD, so the title is optimized for the chipmaker's products including the latest Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors and Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics cards. The game supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, but ray tracing will arrive as a post-launch update. However, there wasn't any confirmation if Halo Infinite will support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) or Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technologies.

PC gamers will obviously get all the goodies, such as ultrawide and super ultrawide support (including cinematics), FOV adjustment and frame rate customization. They'll also have access to weapon offset controls, triple key-binds and LAN multiplayer support.

Image 1 of 2 Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 2 Halo Infinite Peripherals (Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to AMD, 343 Industries also worked with Discord and Razer to bring features to the game. As a result, Halo Infinite supports in-game Discord server invites and integrates into Razer's Chroma RGB ecosystem. Different in-game actions or events will trigger a special effect on Razer Chroma peripherals.

Speaking of peripherals, Razer has given its Kaira Pro wireless headset, DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard and Goliathus mouse mat the Halo Infinite treatment. The Halo-themed peripherals have already gone up for purchase at Razer's online store.

Starting October 26, AMD will bundle a one-month suscription of Xbox Game Pass for PC with select AMD Radeon and AMD Ryzen boxed products at participating retailers and e-tailers. As for Halo Infinite, the game will come to PCs on December 8.