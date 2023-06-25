Radeon RX 7600 GPUs Fall Below $250 Ahead of RTX 4060 Launch

We reviewed our first AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card only a month ago. At the time, we noted that AMD and its AIB partners had dropped the official MSRP of 'standard' models from $299 to $269. Today, we can see that these cards have a new starting price of $249 on Amazon. We think a combination of this GPU, having had a month to 'bed in' to the market, and the imminent release of the GeForce RTX 4060 (non-Ti), which will vie for a spot on the list of best graphics cards, will have significantly influenced the price drop.

The best-priced Radeon RX 7600 model we see on Amazon today is from MSI. We haven't had an MSI 'Mech' product in the labs for a while, but it is well known that this is a value line with cheaper / lighter cooling assemblies than other MSI models like the Gaming X and Suprim lines.

The MSI Radeon RX 7600 Mech 2x Classic is a dual-fan card, like the reference model, and leverages the following cooling technologies: Torx Fan 3.0, Zero Frozr, Core Pipe, and Thermal Padding. It is good to see a protective 'brushed' backplate at a price, but it is probably plastic (not metal) if inherited from other Mech models. Amazon's listing says the GPU clock speed is 2,695 GHz, but it will be 2,695 MHz. The AMD reference model we reviewed had a GPU boost clock speed of 2,625 MHz, just 2.6% slower than the MSI.

The RX 7600 Mech 2x has a code for Resident Evil 4, a nice bonus. However, it will take a month until Amazon delivers, which is a long wait time.

Image 1 of 2 Radeon RX 7600 graphics card prices cut (Image credit: Future) Radeon RX 7600 graphics card prices cut (Image credit: Future)

Faster delivery of a below MSRP Radeon RX 7600 graphics card can be had for a little bit more cash at the time of writing. We note an XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 graphics card is currently listed at $257.99 on Amazon, with a delivery date in the first week of July. RE4 is also free with this model. However, for faster GPU thirst satisfaction, you must pay MSRP (i.e., $269) for a card with rapid delivery.

In the intro, we put these improved prices in the perspective of the impending launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060. We know that the green team's most budget-minded card so far is supposed to debut at $299, but there may already be some pressure on that pricing decision.

Checking the 1080p Rasterization Ultra gaming scores of the RX 7600 from our review, the AMD RDNA 3 card was 14.4% faster than the RTX 3060. According to Nvidia's newest tease of RTX 4060 performance, the new card will be just 20% faster than its predecessor "without frame gen" technologies turned on. This hints at only a slight 1080p Rasterization Ultra performance benefit to the RTX 4060 over the recently launched Radeon RX 7600. However, the RTX 4060 cards will be asking a ~$50 premium at launch for that slight advantage.

We will, of course, have a better picture of the GeForce RTX 4060 performance and, thus, more precise comparisons with the Radeon RX 7600 later in the week. We will also be updating our extensive GPU Benchmarks and Hierarchy 2023 data, covering 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, so you can see where the cards end up sitting at your regular monitor resolution.