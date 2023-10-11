Radeon RX 7900 XT for $399? Beware of GPU Scams This Prime Day

We hope you enjoy the tasty tech bargains we highlight during the Prime Deals season. However, we have become aware of some scams and fake deals, hoping to cruelly catch those out fishing for the hottest bargains like a Radeon RX 7900 XT, one of the best graphics cards. As tweeted by PCWorld executive editor Brad Chacos, an Amazon listing shows a Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT for a measly $480. We later found a similar listing from the same shady merchant for $399.

Please always watch out for deals that look too good to be true. The Amazon “deal” falls into that category, from a “just launched” seller with no buyer feedback called “congxinadianzishangwuyouxiangongsi.” These scammers don’t even bother to invent a believable shop name anymore.

The highly suspect Radeon RX 7900 XT listing remains live at the time of writing, but we don’t want to link to it here, just in case someone accidentally puts a purchase through. Your time, personal data, and money are too important to have to extricate yourself from an order for a bogus graphics card deal like the one highlighted, so please avoid it.

Image 1 of 2 Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Fake RX 7900 XT deal (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Graphics cards are among the most exciting PC component purchases, so we wouldn’t want you to be disappointed. It is advisable to check our features, like our best graphics card for gaming in the 2023 article, and our excellent reference work, the Tom’s Hardware GPU hierarchy, to determine the best GPU for your needs.

Once you have a good idea of your ideal new GPU, we have a fresh set of prices to consider today. Our hot-off-the-presses GPU Price Index: Lowest Price on Every Graphics Card Today features packs in every modern GPU available, and we have sought out optimal US and UK retailer choices for every SKU.

If the headlining Radeon RX 7900 XT would be your thing, for example, we have genuine links to it in the US for $699 at Newegg and in the UK for £766 at Amazon UK. We also have deal choice sections for Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 & 40 and Intel Arc GPUs.