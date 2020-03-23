A Raspberry Pi VR Headset You Can Make at Home

If you're stuck working at home, you may be thinking of ways you can get out. A Reddit user known as Dungeon_Master_Dan from has you covered with the best VR headset -- at least the best one by yourself and with a Raspberry Pi. The maker shared the project this week and included plenty of details on how to make one yourself.

The headset works as both a VR and augmented reality (AR) system. It uses a Raspberry Pi, infrared (IR) camera and an HDMI-compatible head-mounted display (HMD). As of posting, Dungeon_Master_Dan has demonstrated three separate functions for the Pi VR headset: AR, a virtual desktop and a self-contained VR arcade that uses RetroPie.

This specific project was built on top of a Yuneec Skyview FPV (first-person view) headset, which has a 5-inch screen made for seeing from the point of view of a connected Yuneec drone. With the Pi VR headset project, the Skyview headset connects to the Raspberry Pi using HDMI input. The Pi is equipped with an IR camera module and battery pack before being mounted to the headset.

For AR, the IR camera module sends a real-time video feed of the room around you. By programming the Pi to display, the image as a semi-transparent overlay, it provides access to both the room and virtual environment, creating the AR effect.