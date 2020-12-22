Razer BlackWidow Elite Hits New Low at $84

The Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard is known for using Razer's own mechanical keys to offer performance on par with Cherry's best gaming keyboards. Today, you can pick one up for just $84 at Amazon, marking a new low for the item according to price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel.

This model of the Razer BlackWidow Elite features Razer Green Tactile and Clicky mechanical switches, which have a 1.9mm actuation point and a full travel distance of 4.0mm. It's full-sized with a numeric pad and has specially dedicated media keys. It connects via a wired USB Type-A connection and also has a magnetic wrist rest.

In keeping with Razer's gamer-centric styling, this keyboard also has full per-key RGB that you can customize through Razer Synapse and Razer Chroma RGB.

