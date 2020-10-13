Razer Prime Day Deals Bring Some Low Peripheral Prices

Razer has a number of peripherals on sale on Amazon for Prime Day, including keyboards, mice, and peripherals. If you're in need of some gaming accessories, now is the time to take a look.

There are savings of up to 50% on Razer products. We've combed through those to pick out a few that we reviewed and think are especially good deals, but you can go to Amazon for the full list of Razer's gear for sale.

Razer Kraken gaming headset: was $79.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon If you need a simple audio solution, you can get the Razer Kraken Gaming headset for $20 off. Amazon's offering $30 off if you pick black or green, while the more recent models are still at a good price.

Other deals available include some on gaming keyboards and mice, as well as microphones. Keep an eye out while we pick out the rest of the best deals throughout Prime Day.