Take $200 Off Razer’s Butter-Smooth Phone 2

Razer Phone 2 ( (Image credit: Tom's Hardware))

Look, we’re still not 100% sold on the idea of gaming phones, but if you are -- or you’re just looking for a powerful, attractive Android device with a nice screen -- you might want to consider Razer’s Phone 2. It’s currently selling on Amazon for $399. That’s 50% off the launch price, and $200 off what it was selling for leading up to Prime Day.

Whether you’re a mobile gamer or not, this phone will impress with its super-smooth 120Hz 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 845 processor and ample 8GB of memory. It also has excellent loud, front-facing speakers. We were impressed with the phone when we looked at it last year. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t have a headphone jack. And the square edges can become uncomfortable after hours of use without a break.

The Razer phone excels at mobile gaming, to be sure. But it’s also pretty great as an attractive all-around Android phone--especially at this attractive price. If you’re interested, grab this one soon, as the deal is likely to sell out.

For more Prime Day 2019 deals (from Amazon and elsewhere), check out our Best Prime Day Deals page, as well as our Best Tech Deals.