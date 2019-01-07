Trending

Razer’s Colorful Raptor 27 Monitor Has a Flip-Top Head

Razer is one of a few companies getting into the monitor game here at CES 2019. And as you would imagine from the company, this is no half-measure monitor. It’s a 27-inch IPS 1440p panel with 420 nits of brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. The company also says the panel will cover 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

But beyond the technical specs, this monitor goes above and beyond to support ease of use and a clean battle station. The entire panel lifts up 90 degrees, to give you easy front access to the monitor's rear ports, which include USB-C power delivery for mobile and low-power laptop charging.

Around back, Razer has included channels to route cables, and a company rep told us flat cables will come with the monitor in the box.

Also around back, Razer has covered the panel with cloth that both looks and feels good. And of course, this being Razer, there’s Chroma lighting in the base to bathe your peripherals in a soft RGB rainbow glow.

Razer says a FreeSync model will launch first, but that the company is working on an Nvidia G-Sync model to come at a later date. The Raptor is still in a prototype phase, so there's no word on price, but a company rep told us that they plan to unleash this monitor beast sometime in 2019.

