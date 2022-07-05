Report Claims Intel 4 Is On Track For Volume Production In H2

The Intel 4 node, previously known as the Intel 7nm technology node, is progressing nicely, says a report published today by Taiwan's DigiTimes (opens in new tab). According to the report, which cited unnamed Intel sources, Intel 4 is on track for volume production in H2 2022.

About a month ago, at the 2022 IEEE VLSI Symposium, Intel was highly optimistic about its next significant semiconductor production node shrink. It said that ported chips could run at >20% faster at the same power or reduce power usage by ~40% at the same frequency. In addition, we learned that the Intel 4 node, Intel's first to use EUV lithography, would also double transistor density (vs. Intel 7) for high-performance libraries.

It is good to hear that what we heard last month wasn't false dawn, and Intel 4 remains on track. Intel's reputation has received much attention due to delayed node shrinks in its recent history. Intel had to plow on with 14nm for years, as its 10nm process wasn't fit for purpose.

Today's report reminded us that Intel 4 must be ticking over smoothly with good yields. Intel 4 is the heart of Meteor Lake (Intel's 14th gen Core processor for consumers) and Granite Rapids (enterprise) to launch on time and live up to their market potential.

As well as benefiting from the new Intel 4 process technology, Meteor Lake will be the firm's first chiplet-style processor for the mass market – the so-called flexible tiled architecture and Foveros 3D packaging tech. Intel's APU-toting rivals may also have a shot across the bows by Meteor Lake's following gen on-board graphics, which Intel says will be a product of another firm's N3 process (obviously TSMC).

Of course, we are still waiting for Raptor Lake, Intel's 13th gen Core processor, to leap out of cover. Nonetheless, Raptor Lake looks a lot like 'filler' for the desktop market when you consider the potential of Meteor Lake and the entire product stack (from desktop to ultra-mobile) that may debut in the New Year. Those chips will face off with AMD's Ryzen 7000.

The last little nugget from the DigiTimes report was that Intel 3 may go through its "manufacturing ramp" in H2 2023. Last month, Intel claimed that Intel 3 would deliver an 18% performance advantage over Intel 4.

Intel's newfound success in timely execution and progress, combined with good availability and keen competition across most significant components, is making it look like we are on the verge of an important era for PC upgraders and DIYers.