Report: XFX Radeon RX 5500 THICC II Spotted

Graphics card news site VideoCardz.com was given some pictures of what they presume is the upcoming XFX RX 5500 THICC II.

The source that gave VideoCardz.com the images did not specify exactly which Radeon SKU the images belong to, but the editor assumes that based on the card’s size, single 8-pin PCI-Express power connector, and the timing of the leak that this is the RX 5500. Based on this information, we will have to agree – the only alternative we can come up with is that it will be the RX 5500 XT.

(Image credit: VideoCardz.com)

(Image credit: VideoCardz.com)

Based on the renderings, the card will have a dual-fan cooler (hence the II in the THICC II product name), and come with an all-black design and exposed copper heatpipes. The inclusion of the fancy rear shroud is also appreciated.

Sadly, that’s also all the information we have about the card.

The RX 5500 graphics card from AMD is a mid-tier card and comes with 1408 RDNA cores and runs at up to 1845 MHz. Due to the bigger cooler, the chances are that this unit will run a little faster. The standard RX 5500 also comes with 4GB of GDDR6 memory that runs at an effective speed of 14 Gb/s over a 128-bit memory bus. We don’t have definitive information about the RX 5500 XT yet.