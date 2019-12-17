Razer's Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Just Got Even Cheaper

(Image credit: Razer)

Just over a week ago the Razer Huntsman dropped to what was it's lowest price of all time. Today, we've spotted the gaming keyboard for even cheaper than that, making it one of the best holiday tech deals around. The RGB keyboard debuted just under a year ago, but is now on sale from $150 down to $80.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: was $150, now $80

This full-size keyboard comes complete with Razer’s Purple mechanical switch and a sleek RGB-filled design that really make it one of the nicest keyboards we’ve ever seen. View Deal

This keyboard uses Razer's Purple mechanical switches. Combine that with the subtle, sleek and beautifully simple design of the Huntsman, and it's a fantastic peripheral for those seeking a good gaming keyboard. In our review of the Razer Huntsman, we loved both typing and gaming with it, thanks to those switches.

Beyond that, the board itself is very clean with an attractive black, sandblasted aluminum finish. Media controls are baked into the Function keys, and they can stay lit even if you turn RGB off.

Cons? It is pretty noisy, so nearby friends or family may get annoyed. Additionally, unlike the Razer Huntsman Elite it doesn’t have dedicated media controls. Plus, there's a hard-wired cable connection, so there’s potential vulnerability for future fraying or breaking.

But if you like switches that produce a fantastically crisp sound, a tactile bump midway down, plus plenty of travel (3.5mm with a 1.5mm actuation point), the Huntsman is a great deal.