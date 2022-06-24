Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 Arrives With 64TB of PCIe 4.0 Storage

Sabrent has launched the brand's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2, wielding eight spacious Rocket 4 Plus 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs for a whopping 64TB of high-speed storage. The Rocket 4 Plus is one of the best SSDs on the market. The 8TB model, which typically sells for $1,999.99, is now on sale at Amazon for a 25% discount, cutting the price to $1,499.99 (opens in new tab).

As its model name implies, the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 is the replacement for Sabrent's previous Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer. The new AIC offers slightly better performance than its predecessor. We're looking at a transfer speed that breaks the 28,000 MBps barrier. The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 leverages HighPoint's SSD7540 PCIe 4.0 x16 RAID card. It relies on a Broadcom PCIe 4.0 8 series PEX switch to manage the eight independent M.2 slots. The M.2 slots can accommodate M.2 2242, 2260, and 2280 drives regardless if they feature a single-or double-sided design.

Sabrent keeps the M.2 SSDs under control by cooling them with a full aluminum heat sink complemented with thermal pads and active cooling. The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 sticks to a single-slot design and fits into a standard PCIe 4.0 x16 interface. As a result, the AIC's length is about that of the best graphics cards. The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 isn't picky about power, either. It only requires a single 6-pin PCIe power connector for external power.

The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 supports different RAID setups, whether you want RAID 0 for absolute performance or RAID 10 for improved data security. An all-kitted-out Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 represents a heft investment. The solution caters to content creators that work with 12K or 14K video files, high-end workstations, and servers. While you can use any SSD, including PCIe 3.0 drives with the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2, you'd probably want to stick to a PCIe 4.0 drive for the ultimate performance.

Practicality is one of the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2's selling points. You simply insert into a PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot inside your system, install the drivers, and create your RAID arrays via the web-based management interface. The best thing with the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 is that once you get the dirty work out of the way, you can transplant the AIC into any system you want, and it's good to go.