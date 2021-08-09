Trending

Nvidia RTX 30-Series Prices Are Falling Faster Than AMD RX 6000 GPUs in Germany

By

RTX cards get more affordable--at least in Germany.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N
(Image credit: EVGA)

RTX 30 series graphics cards, which occupy several spots on our best graphics cards list, are becoming significantly cheaper than they were just a few months ago. According to 3DCenter.org, Nvidia's 30 series cards are dropping in price at a faster rate than AMD's RX 6000 series of GPUs in the German market, giving us hope that prices of Nvidia's cards may continue to inch toward MSRP.

According to a graphics card price chart from 3DCenter.org, RX 6000 series cards (taken as a percentage of German MSRP) were priced closer to list pricing than their Nvidia equivalents for effectively the first half of 2021. But now that we're in the month of August, GPU prices for Nvidia cards have continued to drop (albeit at a slower pace since July), while AMD's prices have started to climb, and the two company's cards have swapped places.

Graphics Card Inflation Price Graph for 2021

(Image credit: 3dcenter.org)

The huge downtrend in the price for RTX graphics cards cannot be overstated. In May, Nvidia cards were at selling above 300% of MSRP for a short period of time. But since then, the inflation has reduced by a substantial amount, down to 191% just a month later, and now 150% in August.

For AMD on the other hand, prices have remained relatively static by comparison. In May, RX 6000 cards also hit a recent peak, at 214%, but that inflation has only dropped to 159% this month.

That said, given the context of AMD's production situation, these inflation numbers are not surprising. We found out a few days ago that in terms of current-gen silicon, AMD appears to be selling significantly fewer graphics cards than Nvidia, at least based on recent players that are active on Steam. In essence, for every one RX 6000 graphics card active on the service, eleven payers own RTX 30 series cards.

So if anything, we suspect AMD cards could either continue to rise in price, or remain near their current rate for a longer period of time than Nvidia's cards.

But, even if you are buying an RTX 30 series card, these price reductions do not mean supply will get any better. It just means getting current scalper prices should be lower. On the bright side, cheaper prices should also mean volume is improving, and getting us ever closer to a world where the average gamer can pick something up without having to take out a second mortgage.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • digitalgriffin
    AMD got greedy. I hope they choke on them.

    Buy a vastly better 4K graphics card for $50 more? Darn right. I switched over. While I didn't like the price and think it's way too much, I patiently waited.

    I buy value, not brands.
    Reply
  • Chung Leong
    German shoppers should check out some of the Polish online shops. They usually have a couple cards on hand that never sell.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    digitalgriffin said:
    AMD got greedy. I hope they choke on them.
    not really that (i mean even Nvidia's 2000 series was worse)

    just for a minor price difference you get all the Nvidia benefits (dlss, shadowplay, nvenc, etc) which is deal breaker usually.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    digitalgriffin said:
    AMD got greedy. I hope they choke on them.
    I'm crossing my fingers for RX580 rehash.
    Reply
  • Joseph_138
    You'd never know it from ebay Germany prices.
    Reply
  • VforV
    Funny how with all these so called "price drops" and this so called "bigger price drop for nvidia", both are still too expensive and yet still nvidia GPUs are more expensive than AMD ones, tier for tier.
    That's one part of the truth that this article clearly omits (intentionally). Funny... :sneaky:
    Reply
  • JfromNucleon
    So this either means that supply is getting better for Nvidia faster than AMD or it means that AMD has greater demand than Nvidia
    Pretty sure it's the former
    Reply
  • Yuka
    VforV said:
    Funny how with all these so called "price drops" and this so called "bigger price drop for nvidia", both are still too expensive and yet still nvidia GPUs are more expensive than AMD ones, tier for tier.
    That's one part of the truth that this article clearly omits (intentionally). Funny... :sneaky:
    I was going to say exactly this...

    Here in the UK I got my 6900XT Sapphire Nitro+ SE (the OC version that is 2.5Ghz) for the price of a 3080.

    Sure, nVidia may be "dropping", but from where exactly?* 3x the price points which where already inflated to begin with? XD

    In terms of "value", the 6800 is the best card of the bunch at the current pricing, like it or not. Then you have the 3060ti a tier below and then the 3060. Then when price is no objection, 3090 if you need the RAM or the 6900XT.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • daworstplaya
    In the US, the retail prices of AMD cards are higher than Nvidia cards. I'm pretty sure this is due to AIBs like Powercolor taking advantage of the shortage situation. You usually seem AMD cards sit on shelves for a while at those inflated prices until some poor schmuck comes along who can't take it anymore and pay those exhorbitant prices. I mean if they are still moving those cards at higher prices, albeit a little slowly, what's their incentive to bring prices down to reasonable levels.
    I hope AMD is paying attention because this looks bad for AMD and the fans are beginning to turn on them.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    Good luck with the RX580 remake. Saw a video a few days back, and the guy was saying that it looked like AMD and Nvidia were starting to abandon the low end market and relegate entry level shoppers to either waiting or to buying used. We'll see, but they've seen people will pay 600-700 for mid range cards, would you develop lower cards unless there was just a lot of supply of silicon?
    Reply