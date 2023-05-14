Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Rumored to Have a 165W TDP

We are just 10 days away from the rumored reveal date of the desktop GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card family. As May 24th nears, quite a few of the finer details seem to be coming into clarity. A few hours ago VideoCardz sources told the site that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM will require an extra 5W from your PSU. Thus, this Ada Lovelace mid-ranger with 16GB is expected to be delivered with a 165W TDP.

The TDP info comes along with some other interesting rumored configuration information via the same source. For example, it is claimed that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB are both based upon the same board design (PG190).

Despite this, the SKU increments from PG190 361 to PG190 363, says VideoCardz. However, something about the design of the 16GB model seems to have required a GPU tweak. Thus, we will be seeing the GPU codename increment from AD106-350 to AD106-351.

Other than the memory configuration change, the 5W TDP difference, and a few SKU / codename tweaks, there are thought to be no material differences between the 8GB and 16GB models of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. In other words, expect all RTX 4060 Ti variants to have the a CUDA core count of 4,352. Apparently, Nvidia learned a humiliating, hard and expensive lesson during the RTX 4080 12GB debacle.

(Image credit: @Zed__Waang/Twitter)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* AD106 4352 (?) 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W / 165W (?) sub-$500 (?) GeForce RTX 4060* AD106 3072 (?) 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) (?) sub-$400 (?)

Our latest table, bursting with Ada Lovelace GPU facts and rumors*, is embedded above. You can see that we have added four members of the GeForce RTX 4060 family, as we now seem to be getting a regular and Ti version of this card in both 8GB and 16GB variations.

While Nvidia is expected to announce all the GeForce RTX 4060 family on Wednesday, May 24, the release may be staggered. First along, this month, should be the RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB. However, those looking for a cheaper entry to the RTX 40 series with the RTX 4060 8GB will have to wait until sometime in July. Similarly, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and RTX 4060 16GB models are tipped for a July release.

If you are more interested in the RDNA 3 architecture wares of the red team, there are also rumors that the AMD Radeon RX 7600 (8GB) will debut on May 25.

Whether any of these new mid-rangers, from the green or red teams, will be competitive with the best graphics cards, remains to be seen.