RTX 4060 Ti Beats RX 7600 In Early Generic Benchmarks

Neither the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti nor the Radeon RX 7600 is out yet, so it's too early to tell whether they have what it takes to fight for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. However, the upcoming graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD are already in reviewers' hands. Therefore, some benchmarks are already floating around before the reviews are published.

VideoCardz has collected different results from numerous reviewers for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and the Radeon RX 7600. The publication calculated the average of the collected data. However, before we approach the leaked benchmarks, it should be pointed out that the reviewers were using pre-launch GeForce drivers for the press. As a result, performance will likely vary when Nvidia and AMD release a public driver.

Generic benchmarks, like 3DMark, don't always tell the entire story. So, please treat the results with some caution. Furthermore, the news outlet didn't specify whether the graphics cards were reference models or custom models with factory overclocks. The results include the old-school Fire Strike benchmark with different settings and some of the more recent benchmarks like Time Spy and Speed Way.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, Radeon RX 7600 Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Time Spy Time Spy Extreme Speed Way GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 13,395 6,287 3,176 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 11,723 5,722 2,950 GeForce RTX 3060 8,732 4,096 2,171 Radeon RX 7600 10,687 5,079 1,949 Radeon RX 6650 XT 10,010 4,562 1,673

The results revealed that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti was clearly superior to the Radeon RX 7600. The AD104 graphics card outperformed its Navi 33 rival by 25% in Time Spy, 24% in Time Spy Extreme, and 63% in Speed Way. On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7600 was slower than the last-generation GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

However, the Radeon RX 7600 did outperform the GeForce RTX 3060. The former exhibited 22% and 24% higher Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme scores, respectively. The GeForce RTX 3060 defeated the Radeon RX 7600 by 11% in Speed Way.

Compared to the Radeon RX 6650 XT, the Radeon RX 7600 achieved 7%, 11%, and 16% higher scores in Time Spy, Time Spy Extreme, and Speed Way, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Fire Strike Fire Strike Extreme Fire Strike Ultra GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 33,596 15,873 7,357 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 29,504 14,377 7,239 GeForce RTX 3060 22,298 10,436 5,059 Radeon RX 7600 30,925 10,436 7,126 Radeon RX 6650 XT 29,546 13,552 6,755

The Fire Strike results reinforced what we saw with the previous benchmarks. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti was faster than the Radeon RX 7600. Although, on this occasion, the margins weren't as significant. Nvidia's graphics card posted 9% higher scores than Fire Strike and Fire Strike Extreme, respectively. Meanwhile, the delta in Fire Strike Ultra was only 3%.

The Radeon RX 7600 got its revenge on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in Fire Strike. The AMD graphics card was 5% faster in Fire Strike and 1% faster in Fire Strike Extreme. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti only beat the Radeon RX 7600 by 2% in Fire Strike Ultra.

As expected, the performance difference between the Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 6650 XT was lower. However, the former scored 5% higher in Fire Strike and Fire Strike Ultra and up to 8% in Fire Strike Extreme.

It's evident that the Radeon RX 7600 is no match for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The direct rival for the Radeon RX 7600 should be the GeForce RTX 4060, which won't be available until July, so we may have to sit tight for a while before we see benchmarks for Nvidia's graphics card. It'll be interesting to see which graphics card offers better pure performance and how much DLSS and FSR will weigh in the fight.