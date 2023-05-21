RX 7600 Reference Design Seemingly Flaunts Compact Form Factor

Given the rumored specifications, it's uncertain whether AMD's Radeon RX 7600 can compete with the best graphics cards. But, at least, the looming graphics card will arrive in a compact form factor, according to new renders courtesy of VideoCardz.

Apparently, AMD has taken great interest in the Radeon RX 7600, reportedly producing a reference design for the Navi 33-based graphics card. Whether the chipmaker's partners are on board with the MBA (made by AMD) design is unknown. But one thing's for sure, the Radeon RX 7600 MBA may be one of the most compact reference graphics cards from AMD's oven.

The Radeon RX 7600 MBA comes in a standard dual-slot design with two cooling fans. The graphics card features a no-frills exterior with zero RGB lighting and a black shroud. The Radeon RX 7600 MBA, as short as it looks, comes with a matching backplate. As a result, the only show of colors on the graphics card comes in the shape of the four small, triangular shapes on the backplate.

The graphics card's dimensions remain a mystery, but VideoCardz claims it's shorter than 21cm. It's not mini-ITX caliber, but it's very close. Your typical mini-ITX graphics card is around 17cm long. Nonetheless, the Radeon RX 7600 MBA will easily fit nicely into small-form-factor (SFF) systems.

The Radeon RX 7600 comes with a standard PCIe 4.0 x16 connector, limited to x8 operation electrically. Sticking with such a connection on graphics cards in this category is common practice. For example, the previous Radeon RX 6600 and even Nvidia's recently announced GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti utilize the same interface.

Image 1 of 2 AMD Radeon RX 7600 (Image credit: VideoCardz) AMD Radeon RX 7600 (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Radeon RX 7600 will take advantage of AMD's Navi 33 silicon, which is rumored to use a different process node than the Navi 31 die that powers the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT. TSMC manufactures Navi 31 for AMD on the foundry's 5nm process node. On the contrary, Navi 33 reportedly hails from the 6nm process node.

The Radeon RX 7600 likely arrives with 2,048 Stream Processors (SPs) with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 128-bit memory interface. The specifications alone tell us that the Radeon RX 7600 is far from a gaming monster. However, the graphics card should suffice for 1080p gaming. It'll be interesting to see how much faster than Radeon RX 7600 is compared to the Radeon RX 6650 XT.

The leaked renders show the Radeon RX 7600 with a single 8-pin power connector, so it's not a power-demanding graphics card. As for video outputs, the Radeon RX 7600 appears to offer three DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Despite all the leaks and rumors, the MSRP for the Radeon RX 7600 is still a mystery. Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4060 for $299, so AMD must match the pricing or go lower to be competitive unless the Radeon RX 7600 blows the competition away. The Radeon RX 7600 is rumored to hit the market on May 25, just one day behind Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so it won't be long before we see how the Navi 33-powered graphics card stacks up against its rivals.