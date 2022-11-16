RTX 4090 Owner Hits Nvidia With Lawsuit Over Melting 16-pin Connector

At least one GeForce RTX 4090 owner has taken their fight with Nvidia to the courtroom. According to Justia (opens in new tab), Lucas Genova recently filed a class action lawsuit against Nvidia over the 16-pin power adapter meltdown disaster. The lawsuit states that Genova is suing Nvidia for unjust enrichment, breach of warranty, fraud, and violations of New York’s General Business Law.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a California federal court on Nov. 11, alleges that Nvidia "marketed and sold the RTX 4090 with a defective and dangerous power cable plug and socket, which has rendered consumers' cards inoperable and poses a serious electrical and fire hazard for each and every purchaser." Genova seemingly brings the class action lawsuit on behalf of himself and all purchasers of the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards on the market.

The complaint narrates that the plaintiff purchased a GeForce RTX 4090 from Best Buy for $1,599.99. He is reportedly "experienced in the installation of computer componentry like graphics cards" and installed the graphics card following best practices. After installation, Genova eventually discovered that his 16-pin power adapter had melted. 

The lawsuit says that "thus, Plaintiff and class members have been hit with a costly double-whammy: a premium purchase price (the MSRP is $1,599) for a dangerous product that should not have been sold in its current state."

The document references user feedback and photographs documented in the dedicated 16-pin adapter thread on Reddit (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, 26 GeForce RTX 4090 owners have come forward, sharing similar experiences with the 16-pin power adapter melting and sometimes damaging the 16-pin power connector on the graphics card.

Nvidia is still investigating the problem with the 16-pin power adapter. The chipmaker recently came forward saying that it didn't have any further details to share with the public. Nonetheless, Nvidia and its AIB partners have committed to providing expedited RMAs for affected owners.

    Finally some one with sense, good luck with that lawsuit, nvidia need a ban on this connector
    These components should have a very wide safety margin in their design and manufacture for both manufacturing differences as well as normal usage wear and tear. The fact that these are designed to only be marginally effective at moving electricity should give this lawsuit legs.
    Yeah, good luck to them, if the recently released analysis by GN is anything to go by.
    The connectors work if plugged in properly. Big emphasis on properly, because it must not be easy to do.
    $1600 graphics card, 16 pin connector ... a 16 or 160 page lawsuit would be so poetic!
    Phaaze88 said:
    Yeah, good luck to them, if the recently released analysis by GN is anything to go by.
    Yup, good luck to them if their connectors looks like they were 2-3mm short of being fully seated like GN's samples which had pretty clear demarcation lines telling how deep they were inserted at the time of softening/melting.
