Noted Leaker 'Confirms' RTX Titan, Slams "Totally Fake" Render

Twitter’s Kopite7kimi asserts that Nvidia is preparing a GeForce RTX Titan graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. However, this usually reliable leaker had strong words to share about the alleged product renders from earlier this week, slamming them for being “totally fake.”

On Wednesday, YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) published what he claimed to be “real pictures” of a purported Nvidia RTX Titan based on the Ada Lovelace architecture AD102 GPU. We wrote about the alleged new product, highlighting the dual 16-pin power inputs and quad-slot design, but advised readers to add several spoons of salt. Now it appears that the graphics card renders, which were already questionable, were a complete fabrication.

Totally fake. The Titan doesn't look like this. It has three fans.December 23, 2022 See more

So, something is seriously wrong with the comically large RTX 40 Titan renders, as shared by MLID. However, Kopite7kimi isn’t merely dismissive; he provides some details for the upcoming Titan. According to the Twitter-based graphics card leaker, the RTX 40 Titan will debut with a triple fan design from Nvidia. In other words, it isn’t simply an extruded RTX 4090 or 4080 reference design.

(Image credit: Moore’s Law is Dead)

With the above battle of the leakers out of the way, we can still have some fun speculating upon what specifications the upcoming Ada Lovelace architecture Titan will possess. A fully enabled AD102 die would mean that the new Titan wields 18,432 CUDA cores, 576 Tensor cores, and 144 RT cores. Other probable specs are GPU clocks in the 2.5 to 2.7 GHz range. Moreover, this powerhouse graphics card, residing between the existing RTX 4090 and RTX 6000 Ada, would come equipped with 48GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The halo RTX 40 product could easily consume 650 watts or more when overclocked.

As we discussed earlier in the week, the existence of an RTX 40 Titan doesn’t mean that Nvidia won’t squeeze out another card based on the AD102 GPU. It would still have room for an RTX 4090 Ti, which is rumored to share the same core configuration as the RTX 6000 Ada (a pro GPU with a $7,500 to $10,000 price tag).

CES 2023 is just days away, so as well as looking for coverage of the new RTX 4070 / Ti graphics cards and RTX 40 laptop GPUs, we will now be watching for official hints and indications for an RTX 4090 Ti and / or RTX 40 Titan.