RX 7600 Full Specs Leaked: Up to 2,625 MHz at 165W, Listed For Over $300

The Radeon RX 7600 will reportedly arrive on May 25 to rival the best graphics cards. Much of the RDNA 3 graphics card's specifications have leaked; however, Argentine news outlet HD Tecnología has shared a specification table to help fill out some blanks. While the specifications look accurate, some salt is recommended when digesting the information.

By now, it's pretty much an open secret that AMD will use the Navi 33 silicon to power the Radeon RX 7600. Navi 33, manufactured at TSMC with the 6nm process node, is the same silicon inside some of AMD's mobile RDNA 3 graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 7600M or Radeon RX 7700S. In addition, it's a relatively small die measuring 204 mm², making it 14% smaller than Navi 23 inside the Radeon RX 6600. Nonetheless, Navi 33 houses roughly 20% more transistors than Navi 23.

Like its predecessor, the Radeon RX 7600 supports the PCIe 4.0 standard. While there's a PCIe 4.0 x16 connector on the graphics card, it's limited to x8 electrically. Leaked renders have revealed the reference Radeon RX 7600 with a compact design that measures less than 21cm, turning the graphics card into a solid option for compact systems.

The Radeon RX 7600 will leverage the full Navi 33 die. Therefore, the graphics card will have 32 Compute Units or 2,048 Stream Processors. By comparison, that's 14% more than the Radeon RX 6600. That also includes 14% more Ray Accelerators on the Radeon RX 7600. RDNA 2 didn't have AI accelerators, so there's no comparison in that aspect.

Regarding clock speeds, the reference Radeon RX 7600 has a 2,250 MHz game clock and a 2,625 MHz boost clock. That's a 10% and 5% increase, respectively, over the Radeon RX 6600. Remember that single-precision (FP32) and half-precision (FP16) numbers are horrible metrics for measuring gaming performance. To have a general idea of the generation-over-generation uplift, the Radeon RX 7600 delivers close to 3X higher FP32 and FP16 performance than the Radeon RX 6600.

Leaked generic benchmarks have proven that the Radeon RX 7600 was up to 34% faster than the Radeon RX 6600. However, the same Radeon RX 7600 only delivered between 5% to 16% higher performance than the Radeon RX 6650 XT. The Radeon RX 7600 should perform similarly to the GeForce RTX 4060 in rasterization performance but a few steps behind Nvidia's graphics card when it comes to ray tracing. Nonetheless, waiting for our review to corroborate the numbers would be best.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Architecture Manufacturing Process Transistor Count Die Size Compute Units Ray Accelerators AI Accelerators Stream Processors Game Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHz) Peak FP32 (TFLOPS) Peak FP16 (TFLOPS) Peak Texture Fill-Rate (GT/s) ROPs Peak Pixel Fill-Rate (GP/s) Infinity Cache (MB) Memory Memory Speed (Gbps) Memory Interface Memory Bandwidth w/ Infinity Cache (GB/s) PCIe Interface Total Board Power (W) Radeon RX 7600* Navi 33 6nm 13.3 billion 204 mm² 32 32 64 2,048 2,250 2,625 21.75 43.5 339.8 64 169.9 32 (2nd Gen) 8GB GDDR6 18 128-bit 476.9 PCIe 4.0 x8 165 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 7nm 11.1 billion 237 mm² 28 28 N/A 1,792 2,044 2,491 8.93 17.86 279 64 159.4 32 (1st Gen) 8GB GDDR6 14 128-bit 412.9 PCIe 4.0 x8 132

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Regarding memory, the Radeon RX 7600 maintains the usage of GDDR6 memory and the 128-bit memory interface used on the Radeon RX 6600. However, AMD outfitted the Radeon RX 7600 with 18 Gbps memory chips instead of the 14 Gbps variant on the Radeon RX 6600. The Radeon RX 7600 outputs a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth of up to 288 GB/s, 29% more than the Radeon RX 6600.

The Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 6600 have the same 32MB of Infinity Cache, but the one on the Radeon RX 7600 is a 2nd Gen that reportedly offers higher gaming performance. As a result, the effective memory bandwidth on the Radeon RX 7600, when factoring in the Infinity Cache, is only 16% higher than the Radeon RX 6600.

The Radeon RX 7600 reportedly has a 165W TBP, representing a 25% increase over the Radeon RX 6600. It's a noticeable increase but shouldn't affect the power design of the graphics card. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector is sufficient for external power, even in the case of heavy-overclocked factory models.

Apparently, the only thing we don't know about the Radeon RX 7600 is the MSRP. Canada Computers & Electronics had previously listed a couple of custom Radeon Rx 7600 graphics cards but quickly took down the listings. However, the Canadian retailer had the Gigabyte Radeon RX 76600 8GB Gaming OC, XFX Speedster SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Core, and XFX Speedster QICK 308 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Black up for $315, $311, and $304, respectively. Although Canadian pricing for hardware is typically higher, the price tags are very close to the GeForce RTX 4060's $299 MSRP. Therefore, it's plausible that AMD could launch the Radeon RX 7600 at the same MSRP as its competitor, while custom models carry a small premium.