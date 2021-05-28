Trending

Sabrent's Plotripper Chia Plotting SSD Will Outlive Many Of Us

Ripping through plots like no tomorrow

Sabrent Plotripper Pro
Sabrent Plotripper Pro (Image credit: Sabrent)

Sabrent has prepared a new line of SSDs that's designed for hardcore Chia coin (XCH) plotting. The details are still pretty slim, but the Plotripper SSDs should make any Chia farmer very happy.

Plotting Chia can kill even the best SSDs in a matter of weeks, depending on how serious you take your Chia farming business. That's where the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro SSDs come in. Sabrent is keeping a tight lip on the recipe that the company is utilizing for the SSDs. We suspect that the vendor may be using the Phison E18 controller. One thing's for sure, though. Plotripper and Plotripper drives boast phenomenal endurance.

Sabrent rates the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro 2TB SSDs for 10,000 TBW and 54,000 TBW, respectively. Those figures would put the drives in the same ballpark as enterprise and Intel Optane SSDs. For comparison, a typical 2TB consumer TLC drive is good for around 3,000 TBW. That's 233% higher endurance on the Plotripper and 1,700% on the Plotripper Pro.

Sabrent Plotripper, Plotripper Pro Specifications

SSDCapacityTBW
Plotripper Pro 2TB2TB54,000
Plotripper Pro 1TB1TB27,000
Plotripper 2TB2TB10,000

Write performance is just as important as the drive's endurance when it comes to plotting Chia. However, the manufacturer hasn't exposed the complete specification sheet for the Plotripper or Plotripper Pro SSDs yet. 

If the drives do end up using the Phison E18 controller, we could expect PCIe 4.0-grade speeds out of Sabrent's new offerings. Sadly, that means you'll need a Rocket Lake or Ryzen 3000 platform to fully exploit the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro SSDs without crossing into the enterprise side.

With enterprise-level endurance, we don't expect the Plotripper or Plotripper Pro to cost anything less than an arm and a leg. Sabrent, however, claims that its latest product line offers the "best unit cost for plotting." While we wait for further details about the SSD's pricing and availability, we'll take Sabrent's word for now.

  • USAFRet 28 May 2021 23:40
    54,000 TBW.

    Before long, someone is going to want that for his gaming system.
    And someone else will recommend it.
  • helper800 29 May 2021 00:03
    Admin said:
    For comparison, a typical 2TB consumer TLC drive is good for around 3,000 TBW.
    What drive is this referring too? Is this article trying to say the average 2tb drive has 3000 TBW endurance because I do not see how that is the case... Most good 1-2tb NVMe SSDs are 600-1800 TBW not 3k. Please correct me if I am wrong...
  • USAFRet 29 May 2021 00:21
    helper800 said:
    What drive is this referring too? Is this article trying to say the average 2tb drive has 3000 TBW endurance because I do not see how that is the case... Most good 1-2tb NVMe SSDs are 600-1800 TBW not 3k. Please correct me if I am wrong...
    Samsungs can go up to 4,800, depending on size. And thats just for SATA III.
    https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/ssd/support/warranty/
    But also, warranty vs actual operation.
    Any good drive will long outlast the warranty period. Age or TBW.
  • D_2_P_L_J_C 29 May 2021 00:23
    Before long, someone is going to want that for his gaming system.

    Lol, Well obviously that was the first thought that crosses our minds when we read the article. Thankfully though, im sure almost all of us realise how stupid that would be :)
  • USAFRet 29 May 2021 00:29
    D_2_P_L_J_C said:
    Lol, Well obviously that was the first thought that crosses our minds when we read the article. Thankfully though, im sure almost all of us realise how stupid that would be :)
    Key word, almost.

    We see people here all the time, wanting to merge an ancient system with no M.2/NVMe capability, with a 980 Pro, because - FASTER!
  • InvalidError 29 May 2021 00:33
    USAFRet said:
    Samsungs can go up to 4,800, depending on size. And thats just for SATA III.
    The article implies that a typical 2TB consumer SSD is rated for 3000 TBW. The reality is that typical consumer SSDs like Samsung's 970 EVO line are only rated for 600 total drive writes, which would be 1200 TBW for a 2TB SSD. You have to upgrade to Pro-line SSDs for a good chunk of extra change to double the endurance and still only get 2400 TBW of rated endurance out of a 2TB SSD, still 600 TBW short.
  • USAFRet 29 May 2021 00:36
    InvalidError said:
    The article implies that a typical 2TB consumer SSD is rated for 3000 TBW. The reality is that typical consumer SSDs like Samsung's 970 EVO line are only rated for 600 total drive writes, which would be 1200 TBW for a 2TB SSD. You have to upgrade to Pro-line SSDs for a good chunk of extra change to double the endurance and still only get 2400 TBW of rated endurance out of a 2TB SSD, still 600 TBW short.
    Oh yeah, the article seems to be very incorrect as to "typical".

    But the 8TB 860 Pro warranties at 4,800, the 8TB 870 QVO at 2,880.
  • Maxxify 29 May 2021 00:43
    USAFRet said:
    54,000 TBW.

    27K P/E - and I suspect this is their Rocket Q in static SLC mode. Would be happy to be wrong...

    The FuzeDrive uses the same flash, and it rates the SLC portion for 30K+ P/E.
